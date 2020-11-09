There are a lot of new features across the entire Resolve 17 update. These are a few small things that craft editors will like.

Resolve 17 is now out in the wild (in beta form that is!) I think everyone expected this updated version around the April NAB timeframe but instead we’ve it via Blackmagic CEO Grant Petty webcast in November. This 7 month delay might have made many think this was going to be a revolutionary release of what has become a Swiss Army knife of post-production but it’s more an incremental update depending on which Resolve page you spend more of your time in. I say “7 month delay” but it might not be a delay at all within Blackmagic’s development team.

In terms of features, there are tons of new things in Resolve 17 so you can watch the video above or dig into the new Resolve 17 website. It’ll be well worth your time to dig into the New Features Guide as the improvements are vast.

Before I get into a few of my favorite new editorial features in Resolve 17 we have to take a look at the new piece of hardware called the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor. This new edit controller looks to be an offshoot of the Resolve Editor Keyboard that we have reviewed here on PVC. It looks a lot like that keyboard … minus the keyboard part.

My first reaction was… cool! But then I read this: “The DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor is specifically designed for custom integration with the Cut page.” 😕

My personal jury is still out on the Cut page. There are some cool things in there but every time I try to do any real editing with the Cut page I quickly become frustrated at its limitations. I don’t think that experienced editors are necessarily the target demographic for the Cut page but even with that in mind I sometimes say wtf as I try to use it. The question I ask about the new Speed Editor console is how much more accessible that might make the cut page. So much of the Cut page seems geared toward mulitcam editing with timecode sync it feels like it has limited usefulness in other editorial places. I do realize many might say a crotchety old editor might not be able to adapt their muscle memory to this new Cut page paradigm but I picked up Final Cut Pro X without issue. I guess I just need more time with the Cut page but the Edit page is just one click away. 🤷‍♂️

While the documentation mentions the Speed Editor is designed for the Cut page I’m reasonably sure that it will still operate just fine on the Edit page even though you might not get all the features working to their optimum ability. What’s really amazing about the Speed Editor is it will only cost $295. And for a limited time after it is released you can but a copy of Resolve Studio from a reseller (not buying a code online) and you’ll get s Speed Editor thrown in for free. That deal won’t last forever.

But enough of that… onto my top five 6 editorial features in DaVinci Resolve 17.

A new Proxy Mode

Resolve has been a bit confusing when it comes to things like proxy media and optimized media. The new Proxy mode simplifies things in that you can set your options for proxy media creation and then direct Resolve to create proxy files with a right click > Generate Proxy Media.

This new proxy creation submenu shows you can selectively generate proxies in Resolve as well as other applications. You can link proxies provided the source file parameters are met. I’d just let Resolve do most of that creation internally. Proxy media and Optimized media are how treated as entirely separate things and even though they have always been separately conceptually now they are separate officially.

Once you choose your settings for Proxies vs Optimized media you’re off to the races. A bit of experimentation and it looks like you could choose different codecs and resolutions for your proxy media by resisting the settings a few times depending on your source media and Resolve will track them all just fine.

I always thought it was strange how Resolve dealt with proxies and “proxy mode” since proxies referred to timeline playback and not the actual media. This revamping of proxies brings Resolve inline with other NLEs. Considering Resolve’s strong media creation and media management functionality this was needed.

Auto Align Clips

A new feature has been added as a submenu in the timeline that will let you automatically sync clips stacked on different tracks based on timecode or audio waveform. This might not seem revolutionary but what makes it nice is that Resolve will leave the clip on the lowest numbered track in place and move the other clips into sync above it.

This isn’t new to editing as Premiere has done this for a long time but I often can’t figure out how PPro decides what clips to move. Resolve seems to leave the clip on the lowest track locked in time and syncs everything to that. It won’t align multiple clips on the same track (which is strange) so if you have a camera angle that starts and stops you’ll have to sync a few times. But that’s probably a place you’ll be using the multicam syncing tools anyway but this is great to have in the timeline.

Render in Place

Sometimes the seemingly little things will produce big dividends. As you’re starting to pile up effects and clips a new Render in Place option right in the timeline will let you generate a new piece of media for a single clip (or multiple clips if more than one is selected) and replace the clip in the timeline with that new render.

Once you choose Render in Place Resolve will prompt you where to save the clip. Once the operation is complete you get a new piece of media on your drive as well as a new clip in the Media Pool. This isn’t Resolve rendering to some propritery wrapper or format but an honest to goodness piece of media you can use and share elsewhere. This will be great for those heavy codecs that don’t play well once effects are piled on.

When using Render in Place the clip in the timeline is replaced with the new render. What happens if you want to get back to the original clip? A right click will bring it back.

Convert Timelines to Multicam Clips

If you’ve ever had a particularly difficult multicam sync then you know what a great feature it is to take a timeline sync map and magically make a mulitcam clip out of that. Premiere Pro used to stand alone in this feature but Media Composer added it a couple of versions ago. Now we get this in Resolve.

This might seem unnecessary with Resolve’s many mulitcam features including waveform sync and the Cut page but if you do a lot of music work you know there are times when you cameras just don’t get the audio required for waveform sync. It’s nice to know that tedious manual syncing process can quickly result in a mulitcam clip.

Fast Review on the Edit Page

I haven’t taken too much to the Resolve Cut page since it came along. It’s just too weird and clunky in places if you know what you’re doing in the Edit page. But one thing I have come to like is the Source Tape functionality combined with the Fast Review button. What is Fast Review? From the Resolve manual: