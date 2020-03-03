fbpx
PVC Podcast Eps 13: The Codec Talk

An In-Depth Podcast Discussion Of Codecs

March 03, 2020

PVC Podcast the codec talk

 

Join Scott, Damian and special guest Michael Kammes this week for a deep dive into the world of Codecs! In addition to talking about the basics, the guys answer questions submitted from Twitter to help demystify codecs. Listen below:

The PVC Podcast is available on Apple, Anchor, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more.


