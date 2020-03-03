Join Scott, Damian and special guest Michael Kammes this week for a deep dive into the world of Codecs! In addition to talking about the basics, the guys answer questions submitted from Twitter to help demystify codecs. Listen below:

The PVC Podcast is available on Apple, Anchor, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now