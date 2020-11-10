In this PVC Podcast Scott sits down with PVC’s own Damian Allen to talk about the big new Resolve 17 beta. They are joined by Alexis Van Hurkman who literally wrote the book on Resolve as he is responsible for Resolve’s deep and expansive manual. The meat of this podcast is about one of Resolve 17’s signature features, the new Resolve color management. This is a topic that is often misunderstood but is important when it comes to proper workflow especially in an HDR world. They also touch on other new features in the Resolve 17 beta including the new color warper, the HDR Grade palette, Render In Place, Fusion as well as the new hardware control surface the Resolve Speed Editor.

