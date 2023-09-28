It’s a strange beast to many folks but if you take a little time to get to know it, you’ll find it’s both powerful and quite useful for common effects most editors need to pull off. I’m talking about the Fusion page in DaVinci Resolve, that weird nodal compositing thing with lots of quirky design bits. The video above is designed to show you how easy it can be to use to track text to a drone shot with just a few nodes. While Fusion can be used to do many, many different things, I find the tracking (point tracking, planar tracking, and even 3D camera tracking) and painting (specifically cloning) tools to be the most useful for cleaning up shots and adding elements to shots. If you are a Resolve editor, I’d say you owe it to yourself to investigate the Fusion page. And if you use another NLE – personally I use Final Cut Pro for most of my editing needs because I am so fast in it – you should consider the free version of Resolve as a fantastically useful set of “add-on” tools, including the Fusion page. While you won’t get the neural engine features like Magic Mask and 3D camera tracking, there is so much you can do with the rest of the toolset that it’s worth taking just a bit of time to learn a few tricks. That’s what this video is for. It’s difficult to figure out Fusion on your own, but with just a little guidance to get through the non-intuitive parts (of which there are more than a few I’m afraid), you’ll be pulling off cool effects in no time. And while some of these tools are also available in the Color page, by learning just the basics of nodal compositing you’ll be setting yourself up for tackling more complex projects that require the Fusion page to execute.