The Illuminati Meter can help you save you time when you are lighting your scene – and also in post. Pair it with the Spyder from Datacolor and you’ve end-to-end workflow solutions for those seeking true-to-life color.

Datacolor acquires business operations of Illuminati Instrument Corporation, with the goal to expand color management offering to photographers and videographers.

In the fast-paced world of making moving images, you need tools to help you be more productive. The unique light and color functions of the Illuminati Meter can help you save you time when you are lighting your scene – and also in post. Now Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, announces that it has acquired the assets of Illuminati Instrument Corporation, meaning the Illuminati Meter and other products from the company are now part of Datacolor’s portfolio.

This acquisition enables Datacolor to expand its portfolio of color tools for creative professionals. The company provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate colors of materials, products and images. The world’s leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor’s innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right colors for more than 50 years. Now, a new chapter begins.

“We’re excited to add Illuminati Instrument Corporation’s innovative light and color meters to the Datacolor portfolio,” said Albert Busch, Datacolor president and CEO. “These meters perfectly complement our Spyder family of color calibration solutions. With Illuminati’s technology, we will further expand our end-to-end workflow solutions for photographers and videographers seeking true-to-life color.”

Illuminati Instrument Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California. The company produces highly accurate, wireless color and light measurement tools for photographers and videographers seeking precise light management. Their Bluetooth-connected light and color meters, allow photographers and videographers to deliver the correct exposure and color temperature for any lighting condition.

Their highly rated IM150 Wireless Light and Color Meter uses Bluetooth technology to deliver the correct exposure and color temperature for any type of light – even flash – directly to your smartphone! The IM150 meter has all the functions of other meters, plus the convenience of remote sensing & multiple sensors in a very small and light package. And all this for less than the cost of an inexpensive lens. Whether you are creating still or moving images, the IM150 meter is, the company claims, the right tool for all conditions.

“When we created Illuminati Instrument Corporation, our goal was to develop easy-to-use tools that help photographers and videographers master color and light,” said Michael Okincha, founder of Illuminati Instrument Corporation. “With Datacolor’s resources, we can get our products into the hands of more creators so they can produce exceptional color-accurate images and videos.”

Datacolor plans to fully integrate the acquired products in its product line-up during the coming months.

For more information on Datacolor’s products and services, visit https://www.datacolor.com.