Datacolor was two new Spyder X2 kits packed with the the essential tools photographers need to ensure color accuracy, consistency and fine detail from image capture through display.

The newly launched Spyder X2 Print Studio and Spyder X2 Photo Studio kits from Datacolor are available at a special price until November 18. Both with $100 USD/$100 CAD off during this period.

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, announces the launch of its new Spyder X2 Print Studio and Spyder X2 Photo Studio kits. The kits are cost-effective options that include the essential tools photographers need to ensure color accuracy, consistency and fine detail from image capture through display. Spyder X2 Print Studio further ensures color accuracy and consistency through final printout, as well.

A color management kit for photographers, containing the essential tools for accurate, consistent color management from capture through editing and display, the Spyder X2 Photo Studio kit is perfect for studio work or location shoots due to its larger size and rigid case with tripod mount. The kit includes both the Spyder Cube and Spyder X2 Ultra as well as the Spyder LensCal for fine-tuning auto-focus on DSLR cameras and lenses, and the Spyder Checkr, with 48 spectrally engineered color target patches. These must-have photo tools come housed in a durable metal case, priced at $399.99.

Datacolor has a special limited-time introductory offer for the Spyder X2 Photo Studio kit: until November 18, 2023, you’ll get $100 USD/$100 CAD off , paying $299.99 instead of the original price of $399.99. It’s a Black Friday deal you don’t want to miss!

Both kits available at a special price

The second product announced is the Spyder X2 Print Studio is tailored for photographers who demand total control over their entire photographic workflow, from image capturing through editing and display, plus printing. The kit includes: the Spyder Cube for managing exposure and white balance with greater precision than a grey card, the Spyder X2 Ultra for accurately color calibrating monitors and projectors (including high brightness models) in less than two minutes, and Spyder Print, for optimizing print results, allowing you to create multiple custom printer profiles. These all come housed in a durable metal case, priced, usually, at $499.99.

Again, like with the Spyder X2 Photo Studio kit, there is a special limited-time introductory offer: through November 18, 2023, get $100 USD/$100 CAD off when buying the Spyder X2 Print Studio, meaning you’ll pay only $399.99.

“The Spyder X2 Print Studio and Spyder X2 Photo Studio were designed for photographers seeking to enhance their workflow efficiency and achieve precise color and printing quality”, said Casey Krugman, Product Manager, Imaging, at Datacolor. “These all-in-one kits will assist you in managing color correction and consistently deliver exceptional results every time.”

Both Spyder X2 Print Studio and Spyder X2 Photo Studio are available now through Datacolor, Amazon or other authorized retailers. For more information about Datacolor and the all-new Print and Photo Studio Kits, visit Datacolor.com/Spyder-Kits.