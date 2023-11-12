The Spyder Checkr Video from Datacolor is a color reference chart for use with video vectorscopes, waveform monitors and professional video editing software such as DaVinci Resolve.

Datacolor recently introduced the new Spyder X2 Print Studio and Spyder X2 Photo Studio kits for photographers, but the company also launched, some time before, the Spyder Checkr Video, a color reference chart that works with video vectorscopes, waveform monitors and professional video editing software such as DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premier and Final Cut Pro, to ensure accurate video color and exposure.

Spyder Checkr Video allows users to quickly and precisely color calibrate one or more cameras, lenses, and sensor combinations to help get color correct at the start of shooting, streamlining the post-production workflow for a seamless video editing experience.

The Spyder Checkr Video system includes a unique, patent pending, Spyder Checkr Video Color Pattern Card that provides more color information at a glance. When viewed with a vectorscope, the card generates a pattern of hues at two saturation levels, allowing you to see how all colors are being captured, not just primary and secondary colors. This precise, easy-to-understand circular pattern shows, instantly, nuanced color information that is intuitive and easy to understand.

No other system offers this flexibility

The Color Pattern Card includes 12 color patches in a unique configuration with a center black, grey and white patch, plus six skin tone tiles. The portable system comes with 5 high-gloss target cards, a 22-step gradient grey-scale card, a solid, neutral grey card for white balance and a focus star card, along with a protective case. The high gloss cards provide for more saturated color, wider color gamut and easier flare identification.

Professional videographers, hybrid photographers/videographers and content creators who use video for their work will appreciate the solution offered by Datacolor. Ideal for both users who want a quick, easy way to ensure color accuracy in their videos as well as for users more experienced in editing video who will appreciate the comprehensive color information Spyder Checkr Video provides.

Datacolor adds that that Photo/Video hybrid users will appreciate the flexibility Spyder Checkr Video provides, allowing you to add/swap Spyder Checkr Photo cards to your case for a truly customized photo/video color reference tool, claiming that “no other system currently in the market offers this flexibility.”

A portable and user-friendly color reference chart

The Spyder Checkr Video Card System is comprised of 5, interchangeable, high-gloss video color target cards that includes:

An innovative patent-pending Color Pattern Card, designed to leverage how video is processed for more precise, nuanced color accuracy. It includes 12 color patches in a unique configuration with a black/50% grey/white color patch in the middle, plus 6 skin tone tiles.

A gradient grey scale card that includes (2) 11-step grey scale bars, plus 3 solid bars of white, black and 50% grey, allowing for detailed exposure and contrast adjustments.

An additional color patch card that includes 12 color patches, 6 skin tone patches and a black, white and 50% grey bar for workflow flexibility.

A solid 18% grey, white balance card.

A focus star card.

The unique ergonomic design of the Spyder Checkr Video case has been specifically developed to lessen fatigue and improve handling when shooting. It fits securely in your hand while preventing your fingers from casting shadows onto the cards, minimizing application errors.

“When designing the Spyder Checkr Video, our goal was to create a portable and user-friendly color reference chart that would set a new benchmark in the industry,” said Casey Krugman, Product Manager of Imaging at Datacolor. “With this first-of-its-kind advanced color reference tool, Datacolor is providing quick and impeccable color accuracy whether you’re on the go or working on location.”

The Spyder Checkr Video can be purchased for $129.99 through Datacolor, Amazon or authorized retailers. For more information about Spyder Checkr Video, visit datacolor.com/spyder-checkr-video.