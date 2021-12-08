One of the things I try to do with this podcast is introduce you, my good listeners, to various aspects of the filmmaking world. Editors, DPs, Writers, and producers are all fair game—whether you’re above or below the line. In the last episode, I interviewed the CEO and founder of the DIY distribution platform Kinema, Christie Marchese. So even film-related entrepreneurs make this show.

Today I have a very special guest for you. One of my best friends is Yolanda T. Cochran. I joke how because she’s such a good friend, I tend to forget how truly impressive her CV is. She’s a member of the Producers Guild of America, an Academy member, got her start working at Disney, was at Alcon Entertainment for about a dozen or so years where she helped lead the production of such films as the Traveling Pants Series, the Blind Side, and Book of Eli. After Alcon, she went to do work for Netflix, was a TV exec at ABC Freeform, and as of this episode is SVP of Live Television Production at Nickelodeon.

From filmmaking to television production, Yolanda has deep insights and experience across it all. We covered so much ground that this episode is part 1 of 2. In part one, Yolanda and I cover her getting in the business and the state of gender and racial representation in Hollywood, and what it’s been like for her as a black woman in this industry. In the next episode of the show in two weeks, she and I will go deep into the roles of producers in film and television.

This is a great episode to share with anyone who is interested in learning about this business overall. It’s kind of like a mini business/film school class.

Crossing the 180 theme music “Gettin’ Paid, Part II” by Alec’s Band (CC BY) and curated from FreeMusicArchive.org.