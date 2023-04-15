CoreWeave’s Conductor cloud-based rendering service and Epic Games’ Unreal Engine integration will be previewed during the National Association of Broadcasters Show (NAB), in Las Vegas.

With Conductor integration with Unreal Engine 5.2 artists have a new workflow that removes extra steps when rendering multiple assets in Unreal Engine, accelerating batch asset versioning.

A specialized cloud provider, delivering a massive scale of GPU compute resources on top of the industry’s fastest and most flexible infrastructure, CoreWeave builds cloud solutions for compute intensive use cases — VFX and rendering, machine learning and AI, batch processing, and Pixel Streaming — that are up to 35 times faster and 80% less expensive than the large, generalized public clouds.

At NAB, this year, the company shows how its Conductor works with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.2, but also showcases support for Adobe After Effects in Conductor, which is now available. Conductor supports most industry-standard creative applications out-of-the-box, including Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya and Arnold; Blender; Maxon’s Cinema 4D and Redshift; Foundry’s NUKE, Cara VR, KATANA, MODO and Ocula; Chaos Group’s V-Ray; Pixar’s Renderman; Isotropix’s Clarisse; Golaem; Bluegfx’s Miarmy; Ephere’s Ornatrix; Boris FX’s Silhouette; and Peregrine Labs’ Yeti. It can be used with Linux, Mac and Windows operating systems, and multiple cloud providers.

Conductor’s integration with Unreal Engine 5.2, that will be previewed during the National Association of Broadcasters Show (NAB) April 16-19, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, is a highlight of CoreWeave’s presence at the show. Acquired by CoreWeave in 2023, Conductor is a secure cloud-based service that enables VFX, VR/AR, architecture visualization, and animation studios to seamlessly offload rendering and simulation workloads to the public cloud. Dynamically scalable, Conductor easily integrates into existing workflows and features an open architecture for customization.

Every second counts in live broadcast

The new integration will enable artists working in Unreal Engine 5.2 to submit shots within the new RenderGrid feature in Movie Render Queue and render final outputs on the cloud using Conductor. With Conductor providing the ability to dynamically scale cloud-based compute resources, the new workflow removes extra steps when rendering multiple assets in Unreal Engine, including creating variations of the same creative assets for live broadcast events or localized versioning.

“Every second counts in live broadcast and the Conductor Unreal Engine plug-in accelerates the creation of high quality, customized assets. It simplifies access to cloud elasticity so artists can quickly render final pixel deliverables at scale,” said Mac Moore, Head of Media and Entertainment, CoreWeave. “If RenderGrid spawns ten render scenarios, the Conductor plug-in will submit those ten jobs simultaneously to cloud, render those jobs in parallel, and return the resulting images to the artist.”

Commenting on the new functionality, FOX Sports Senior Vice President of Graphic Technology and Integration Zac Fields noted, “We are big cloud users so we’re definitely interested in advancements that allow us to work more efficiently, such as being able to access Conductor through RenderGrid.”