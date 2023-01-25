CoreWeave builds cloud solutions for compute intensive use cases as VFX and rendering that are up to 35 times faster and 80% less expensive than the generalized public clouds. Now it offers more capabilities.

A specialized cloud provider built for large-scale GPU-accelerated workloads, CoreWeave delivers a massive scale of GPU compute resources on top of the industry’s fastest and most flexible infrastructure. Now the company announced it has acquired Conductor Technologies, developer of the Conductor cloud-based task management service that simplifies access to cloud resources at scale, an acquisition that empowers the M&E industry with access to the industry’s fastest and most flexible cloud infrastructure with easy to use, intuitive workflows for rendering at scale.

Conductor is a secure cloud-based platform that enables VFX, VR/AR, architecture visualization, and animation studios to seamlessly offload rendering and simulation workloads to the public cloud. As the only rendering service that is dynamically scalable to meet the exact needs of even the largest studios, Conductor easily integrates into existing workflows, features an open architecture for customization, provides data insights and can implement controls over usage to ensure budgets and timelines stay on track.

The Conductor service will enable CoreWeave to expand its offering to deliver burst rendering solutions to visual effects (VFX) studios while removing friction in the setup process. Bolstering existing functionality, Conductor customers will additionally be able to leverage CoreWeave’s solutions, including access to the broadest range of NVIDIA GPUs available on the market, as well as unmatched access to scale, the ability to burst on-demand, and responsive autoscaling out-of-the-box.

NVIDIA GPUs and CPUs optimized for rendering

“Demand for cloud-based GPU resources to render VFX and animation projects has skyrocketed, while persistent supply chain challenges have hampered access to compute. CoreWeave offers the specialized resources that our customers rely on at scale, expanding options for studios and artists to render work quickly and efficiently,” said Mac Moore. “Until now, we’ve focused our development on easing pain points specifically in content production with the artist in mind and are excited to extend Conductor’s functionality to also benefit CoreWeave customers across high performance compute workloads, including AI and ML.”

Effective January 1, 2023, all Conductor Technologies employees have integrated into the CoreWeave ecosystem, bringing CoreWeave’s total headcount to 95. Conductor CEO Mac Moore is now head of the Media and Entertainment division at CoreWeave under the purview of CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator.

CoreWeave already helps modernize VFX and rendering workflows as one of its core offerings – providing flexible on-demand artist workstations, virtually unlimited rendering capacity, and network-attached storage. Customers can tap into NVIDIA GPUs and CPUs that are highly optimized for rendering, on-demand and at scale. Modular solutions across the VFX pipeline provide flexibility, scalability and an intuitive path to migrating to the cloud.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a more effective path to accessing cloud-based resources than Conductor. With intuitive orchestration across diverse compute options and application license management, it removes the headaches associated with spinning up cloud resources. We’re thrilled to bring the Conductor team and development resources under the CoreWeave banner as we collaborate with the shared goal to help shape the future of cloud-based technology,” noted Michael Intrator, CoreWeave CEO.