Back in 2015 I posted a copy of my DaVinci Resolve editing keyboard cheat-sheet. This was a little document I had made as a quick way to see the different editing menu and submenu items as I was playing around with Resolve. The thinking was that learning the keyboard shortcuts was made just a little bit easier without having to use a keyboard overlay or constantly looking under the menus. That is until you decide to remap them!

NAB 2017 brought DaVinci Resolve 14 with a whole host of changes so it seemed high time to redo that Resolve keyboard cheat-sheet. There’s a lot to like in Resolve 14 and PVC has some great coverage of this big update with coverage from Brian Hallett as well as the Five Killer DaVinci Resolve 14 Features from Steve Hullfish. I’m just starting to play around with Resolve 14 so I’ll have something similar soon with my own humble opinion but in the meantime I’ll use my updated keyboard cheat-sheet to keep learning.

This Resolve 14 keyboard cheat-sheet has grown to two pages along with the ever expanding Resolve menus. As editing and audio tools have been added to Resolve the engineers have had to add more menus and submenus to accommodate all the added features. This cheat-sheet is mainly an editing focused cheat-sheet but I also added the Color and Nodes menus this time but I had to make them smaller to fit everything in two pages. Feel free to download, print and pass these along to anyone that might find them useful. A thank you on Twitter @editblog would be appreciated.

Click here to download or save as on this link for PAGE 01 of the Resolve 14 cheat-sheet. (File, Edit, Trim Timeline, Fairlight, Color and Nodes menus)

Click here to download or save as on this link for PAGE 02 of the Resolve 14 cheat-sheet. (Clip, Mark, View, Playback, Workspace and timeline right+click menus)

A little update to this post as we were discussing on Twitter that you can actually export a text file from the Keyboard Shortcuts preference pane in Resolve that has all your shortcuts listed.

@editblog @Blackmagic_News Psssst if you go to keyboard settings in the project setting you can export a text file with all the keyboard shortcuts. 🙂 — Juan Salvo (@j_salvo) May 3, 2017

This isn’t a bad thing as I’m sure there are legitimate uses for this text file. I hadn’t actually seen what this file looks like so I did just that and wasn’t too thrilled with the results as it’s not something that is easily and quickly readable as you’re trying to learn the app.

I’ll take the menu cheat-sheet but it’s nice to know the export option is there if it’s needed for some reason.

