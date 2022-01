Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.

On todays episode of the Frame & Reference podcast, Kenny talks to cinematographer Claudia Raschke about the documentaries “Julia” and “Fauci.” You might also know Claudia from her work on films like “RBG” and “Coup 53.” Claudia is a fellow Canon C500 MKII shooter, like Kenny, so make sure to listen if you are into some camera talk!

See more of Claudias work on her Website and on her IMDb