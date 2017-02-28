Cineo Lighting debuts MavX at NAB 2017

The new color-tunable mid-power soft light from Cineo will shine at this years edition of NAB. MavX delivers up to 8,000 lumens from a lightweight, compact package for video and photography.

by Jose Antunes February 28, 2017 News, Pro Photo, Production

Offering the ability to dynamically color tune from 2700K to 6500K, with accurate presets at 3200K, 4300K and 5600K, the new Cineo MavX has no color shift or flicker at any output level.

Built on the award-winning Cineo Maverick line, the MavX provides a mid-power color-tunable soft source with the same powerful, accurate light output as the Cineo Maverick Remote Phosphor fixture. Within the MavX users will find all the color rendering and output benefits of Remote Phosphor Technology (RPT), with accurate color tuning a range from 2700K to 6500K, with presets at 3200K, 4300K and 5600K.

Leveraging years of experience in solid-state lighting and material sciences, Cineo has created a compact, 1K equivalent soft light source with the same beautiful color rendering and extended deep-red spectrum as their Remote Phosphor fixtures. Unlike other color-tunable sources, MavX remains consistent throughout the life of the fixture with no color shift or need for calibration.

The MavX uses, according to information provided by Cineo, “passive thermal management for soundless operation, delivering a volume of light equal to a traditional 1K soft source with no color shift or flicker at any output level. It is designed for small studio and portable applications and features the optimized output needed for film, video and still photography. MavX supports Cineo’s photo-accurate dimming, which matches the dimming curve to camera stops. Local control is simple and intuitive, complimented by both 5-pin wired and wireless DMX control built-in.”

“Cineo’s RPT has quickly made its mark in the industry and we are happy to enhance our Maverick line with the color-tunable MavX,” says Rich Pierceall, CEO, Cineo Lighting. “We invite all expo attendees to visit the Cineo booth at NAB to observe the clear quality of all Cineo lighting systems.”

For studio applications, MavX delivers up to 8,000 lumens from a lightweight, compact package — perfect for lighting broad areas where grid height is challenging. The MavX is also ideal as a portable, battery-powered soft source. Cineo’s SmartPower™ technology provides consistent light output during battery operation, regardless of the charge state of the battery. MavX also protects a battery fleet by providing adjustment to the fixture’s current draw to match the output capability of the batteries.

Other features of the MavX include 150-degree light spread; silent, passive cooling and built-in LumenRadio wireless DMX control. The included 80/20 slots provide for maximum mounting flexibility, as well as easy removal of the yoke.

Accessories for the MavX include AC adapter, V-Lock battery adapter, Gold Mount battery adapter, barn doors, grids, louvers and soft boxes.


Think Tank Photo upgrades Helipak and TakeOff bags

Hasselblad: 4 new XCD lenses for the X1D

Jose Antunes

