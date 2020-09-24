Featuring a powerful 20x zoom range and 5mm wide-angle, the new Canon CJ20ex5B is suitable for a wide range of broadcast applications.

Announced on Canon Vision, Canon’s virtual trade show launched today and designed as the company’s answer to the pandemic, the CJ20ex5B is a flexible hybrid concept BCTV zoom lens that strengthens Canon’s 4K broadcast lens line-up for 2/3-inch sensor cameras. This lens completes Canon’s 4K BCTV lens line-up – which now boasts 12 portable lens options and six box-type lenses.

For over 60 years Canon has been producing industry-leading, optically-excellent innovative lenses for broadcast – the CJ20ex5B continues this commitment, says the company. Supporting 4K resolution from the center of the image to the outer edges and advanced lens coating, the CJ20ex5B fully meets the high-level requirements for 4K HDR broadcast productions. What’s more, the lens is compatible with cameras that support chromatic aberration correction for BT.2020 color gamut and meets the rising demand for new industry standards.

CJ20ex5B: compact and lightweight

The new broadcast lens is not just about high-quality optical performance, it is also about having a lens that allows users to capture the action from various angles. The combination of the CJ20ex5B’s wide angle and zoom capabilities make it an extremely versatile lens. With a range of 5.0-100mm (10-200mm with optical extender) it supports multiple broadcast use cases. For example, when used for sports broadcast, this lens is the perfect choice for professionals required to film both a panoramic view of an arena and also close-up action from the sideline.

This lightweight (2.2kg) and compact lens enables broadcasters to achieve 4K optical performance – no matter what settings the professional chooses – even when using its built-in 2x extender. With viewer demands for 4K content rising, the CJ20ex5B helps broadcasters future-proof their content when upgrading to 4K systems and workflows.

Compatibility was also a goal for the engineers developing the lens. The CJ20ex5B is equipped with a 16-bit absolute value encoder that can read out highly accurate positional information of each lens settings – zoom focus and iris without initializing the lens. Its 3 x 20pin connectors enables the lens to read out such information even when using the zoom and focus controllers at the same time. This is perfect for professionals looking for lens compatibility with various virtual systems.

The EOS C70 announcement

Despite its high specification and performance, the CJ20ex5B upholds the traditional compact and lightweight design seen across Canon’s ENG lens line-up. In addition to this, echoing the durability of a conventional HD lens, this portable broadcast zoom lens is also a great choice for outside broadcasting thanks to its high mobility. Ergonomically designed for camera operators filming on their shoulder for long periods of time, the CJ20ex5B’s grip fits the users’ hand comfortably, easing strain and enabling unrestricted shooting capabilities.

With the CJ20ex5B Canon also announced the latest addition to its Cinema EOS System line up – the EOS C70, a compact and versatile cinema camera and the first in the range to boast the innovative RF Mount. In addition to this, Canon launches the Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x – an RF to EF adapter designed to enable users to utilise the broad range of Canon EF glass on the EOS C70 camera, whilst maintaining the same full frame angle of view.

CJ20ex5B Key Features: