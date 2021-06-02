The new firmware fom Canon, largely based on feedback from users, boosts cinema and live production capabilities of Canon Cinema EOS equipment.

Upcoming firmware updates for several of Canon’s professional imaging products are scheduled to be available during June and July 2021. The updates bring added functionality and features to renowned products, the EOS C70, EOS C300 Mark III, EOS C500 Mark II and mirrorless camera EOS R5.

On introducing the firmware updates, Canon says that “Canon’s EOS C500 Mark II and C300 Mark III are a formidable combination of 4K Digital Cinema Cameras, and they’re getting even better thanks to a new firmware update. Both cameras will now be compatible with Canon’s XC Protocol, which better enables them to be used in live productions and allows them to be controlled remotely via Canon’s RC-IP100 remote controller or via 3rd party controllers.”

The company also noted that the EOS C70 4K Digital Cinema Camera, Canon’s first RF-mount cinema camera “is getting even better, with a firmware update that adds functionality and improves performance” and points to a series of inew features that users will want to explore wyen the firmware is available.

Based largely on feedback from Canon users, these firmware updates provide improved workflow, ease-of-use, customization options, and enhanced lens compatibility and functionality for several popular Canon products. Some of the key free firmware updates are as follows:

EOS C70, EOS C300 Mark III, EOS C500 Mark II Adds BT.709 Standard Gamma, Custom Picture Name Support of 16 Letters – A BT.709 Standard/BT.709 option has been added under Gamma/Gamut. Standard BT.709 will be set to CP File “C6.” Also, a Custom Picture file can now have a maximum of 16 letters.

EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II XC Protocol Functionality – Canon’s new IP Protocol for streaming and camera control. Developed specifically for live production, the XC Protocol allows for camera control with the Canon Remote Controller RC-IP100 and easier development for 3rd party product collaboration. 12G-SDI Output Option for 2K/FHD – Adds the option to limit the 12G-SDI output to 2K/FHD when recording in resolutions at 4K and above. This allows compatibility from the SDI Out port with 3G-SDI devices. MON. Out & HDMI Simultaneous Output –Adds the ability to use both the Mon. Out & HDMI output simultaneously. This brings the total number of monitor outputs to three, increasing flexibility in production. Anamorphic 1.8x De-squeeze – Adds 1.8x de-squeeze function to further increase compatibility with anamorphic lenses. “Look File” Feature – Originally introduced with the EOS C70, this feature allows the user to load a 3D LUT file onto the camera and apply the look to the recorded image. This allows the user to apply the results of a color corrected image to be recorded in-camera with no additional post-production necessary.

EOS C70 HDMI View Assist –Adds the View Assist feature, which allows for a WideDR/BT.709 LUT to be displayed over HDMI when shooting in a Canon Log gamma. Improved AF Feature – This update adds a “Whole area” option to the AF Frame size, increasing the AF area to 80% of the frame. When “Whole Area” is selected the AF switches to “Tracking” by a single touch operation and switches to “Face Detection” when a face is touched. When Using the EF-EOS R 0.71x adapter, the Possible AF Range Frame is now only momentarily displayed when selecting the AF Frame position. Expanded EF Lens Support When Using the EF-EOS R 0.71x Adapter – adds the following lenses, fully compatible with DPAF, optical corrections, and metadata transmission: EF16-35mm F2.8L II USM EF16-35mm F4L IS USM EF24-105mm F4L IS USM EF70-200mm F2.8L IS II USM EF70-200mm F2.8L IS III USM EF70-200mm F4L IS USM EF70-200mm F4L IS II USM

EOS C300 Mark III 60p -> 24p/30p Pulldown Feature –This feature allows for seamless switching of the frame rate aesthetic without interrupting the output signal to a production switcher. This allows you to change the frame rate “look” quickly with the press of a button with no blackout or glitch.

EOS C500 Mark II Anamorphic 4:3/6:5 Resolution Options When Sensor Mode is set to Full Frame Mode (Cinema RAW Light only) –Adds these resolution modes to allow for more options and simplify the anamorphic post-production process.

EOS R5 Support for Both the COMPACT-SERVO 18-80mm and 70-200mm Lenses [i] – Compact production now fits in the palm of your hand! The popular ENG lenses can now be used (via an EOS R adapter) on the dynamic EOS R5 camera when both the camera and lens firmware have been updated. [i] Serial version models not supported.



Canon Developer Community

Firmware for the Canon EOS R5 and C70 are expected to be available for download on June 30, 2021 and firmware for the EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II cameras is expected to be available on July 30, 2021.

Canon also invited users to join Canon Senior Technical Specialist Greg Scalco for a look at the EDSDK also known as the EOS Digital Camera Software Development kit. The Canon Developer Community is a program that, says the company, “can put you in touch with like-minded developers and can help you to take advantage of Canon Cameras and lenses in your development efforts. We can provide you with the information, support, and exclusive services which can help turn your visions into a reality.”

To learn more about these and other just announced firmware updates and their availability, please visit, usa.canon.com/support. To learn more about Canon’s XC Protocol, please visit the Canon Developer Community.