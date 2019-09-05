Canon announces the CJ15ex4.3B, a 4K broadcast portable zoom lens with class-leading magnification and wide-angle focal length. The lens, the first of this type to use ASC, will be on display at IBC 2019.

Canon announced today its new 4K broadcast portable zoom lens solution, the CJ15ex4.3B, at the same time the company introduced the new P-V3120 – a 4K HDR professional reference display with 2,000 cd/m² luminance, and the compact and versatile 5.9K Full Frame next generation camera, the EOS C500 Mark II.

The new CJ15ex4.3B 4K broadcast lens expands Canon’s series of industry-leading 4K broadcast lenses for 2/3-inch sensor cameras. Offering the outstanding optical performance known of Canon’s UHDxs series, the class-leading CJ15ex4.3B supports a maximum zoom of 15x and a wide-angle focal length of 4.3mm. Now a Canon lens for every broadcast filming scenario, this lightweight (2.19kg) and compact lens enables broadcasters to achieve 4K optical performance, even with its built-in 2x extender, ensuring footage is of the highest resolution – from the centre of the image to the very edges. With viewer demands for 4K content rising, the CJ15ex4.3B is the ideal choice for broadcasters looking to future-proof their content when upgrading to 4K systems and workflows.

Going beyond industry standards

Last year, Canon celebrated the 60th anniversary of its broadcasting lens business. The launch of the CJ15ex4.3B continues the manufacturer’s long-standing commitment to supporting the industry with innovative and optically excellent products. With faithful colour reproduction, the lens supports BT.2020 camera chromatic aberration correction when attached to a compatible 4K camera. Going one step further than the conventional broadcasting standard of ITU-R Recommendation BT.709, using the CJ15ex4.3B broadcasters can achieve a wider colour gamut. Such lens capabilities result in brighter, more vivid and life-like images with outstanding tonality, realistic texture and depth – meeting the consumer demand for more immersive broadcast viewing experiences.

First portable broadcast lens to feature ASC

The optimized arrangement of fluorite, UD and Super UD lens elements used in the CJ15ex4.3B also corrects chromatic aberrations optically. Using this Canon-developed technology, the lens produces beautiful images with less colour blur or colouring around the outlines. It’s also the first portable broadcast lens to feature ASC (Air Sphere Coating) – a new technology that applies a coating which suppresses the reflection of the light – reducing ghosting intensity and achieving a more authentic HDR shooting.

The zoom function of the CJ15ex4.3B, controlled through the use of multi-group movable zoom and aspheric lenses, ensures consistent and dependable optical performance. Even when using its built-in 2x extender, 4K excellence is achieved. In addition to this, the improved inner focus system controls focus fluctuation and improves resolution in screen periphery areas – making for steadier, clearer and sharper footage.

Thanks to its wide-angle focal length and zoom ratio, the CJ15ex4.3B is ideal for capturing such scenes as stadium overviews and landscapes. Such features, coupled with its compact, lightweight design also make the lens suited to shooting in narrow environments or close with subjects when on-the-shoulder style shooting is required. In addition to this, echoing the durability of a conventional HD lens, this portable broadcast zoom lens ensures the high mobility demanded of cameras in the reporting and documentary fields. Ergonomically designed for camera operators filming on their shoulder for long periods of time, the CJ15ex4.3B’s grip fits the users’ hand comfortably, easing strain and enabling unrestricted shooting capabilities.

CJ15ex4.3B Key Features:

Class-leading magnification (15x) and widest angle (4.3mm) in a portable wide-angle zoom lens

4K resolution from center to the edge of the lens

ASC Coating Technology

UD and Super UD lens elements

BT.2020 Wide Color Gamut and High Dynamic Range support

High-Performance Digital Drive unit (e-Xs IV)

Light and compact body for excellent mobility

Built-in 2x extender

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now