fbpx
News

Canon CJ18EX7.6B: a perfect compact lens for broadcast studio productions

Canon continues to expand its powerful 2/3” 4K broadcast lens series with the introduction of the compact and lightweight CJ18EX7.6B, a direct answer to the needs of studios shifting to 4K systems.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes April 20, 2020

Canon CJ18EX7.6B: a perfect compact lens for broadcast studio productions

Easy operation, excellent image quality – Canon’s CJ18EX7.6B is the perfect compact lens for broadcast studio productions, featuring a versatile 18x zoom with a focal length of 7.6mm-137mm.

Along with the announcement of the new Cinema EOS System camera, the EOS C300 Mark III, with a next generation Super 35mm 4K CMOS DGO (Dual Gain Output) sensor, a new lens, the versatile, 8K-capable 25mm-250mm 10x power zoom CINE-SERVO lens with the reference CN10X25 IAS S, and the revelation of more features of the mirrorless EOS R5, Canon introduced today the compact and lightweight CJ18EX7.6B, a new addition to its powerful 2/3” 4K broadcast lens series.

These new products, which under normal conditions would have been highlights of Canon’s stand at NAB 2020, have been announced during a virtual conference held by Canon today. The 2/3” 4K broadcast zoom lens CJ18EX7.6B now announced delivers, according to Canon, exceptional performance, operability, and affordability. With a versatile 18x zoom with a focal length of 7.6mm-137mm and incredible optical performance, the lens is perfect for 4K broadcast productions. Utilising a smart new design without an extender, this broadcast lens has a smaller and lighter body that is ideal for studio productions where extended zoom ranges are not required.

canoncj18ex7_001A lens for capturing interviews

Broadcast studios are increasingly shifting to 4K systems and workflows and Canon’s strengthened 4K lens series offers the best of its optical technology, while representing excellent value for money that will be a good up-front investment for users. Reinforced with the best features of Canon’s high-end 4K lens series, the CJ18EX7.6B delivers sharp 4K resolution from the centre of the screen to its edges.

Capable of delivering clear images, with minimal chromatic aberration and colour fringing, this lens employs an optimised arrangement of fluorite and UD glass. With special glass coatings and a carefully designed internal lens barrel which prevent reflections, the CJ18EX7.6B experiences minimal flaring and ghosting. Together these features ensure operators can capture images with high tonality, clarity and contrast to support HDR. This, along with the aberration correction data based on the latest BT.2020 color space, provides higher quality images with more realistic textures and depth – perfect for capturing interviews.

Canon CJ18EX7.6B: a perfect compact lens for broadcast studio productions

Integration with virtual studio systems

Great for shoulder mount shooting and interviewing, the CJ18EX7.6B eases strain on camera operators filming for long periods of time.  The ergonomically designed grip fits comfortably in the hand, while offering greater control and enhanced handling during operation. Likewise, the lightweight, yet durable construction of this model gives users the robustness and mobility needed for capturing documentary and reportage style content.

Enabling the readout of high accuracy positional information for focus, zoom and iris control, the CJ18EX7.6B employs three 20-pin connectors that ensure integration with various virtual studio systems even with a full servo setup of focus and zoom controllers connected. A high resolution 16-bit encoder also ensures accurate positional information detection of the lens settings, allowing for easy calibration when matching actual and virtual images.

CJ18EX7.6B Key Features:

  • 4K Optical Performance
  • High Power 18x Zoom (7.6mm-137mm)
  • 2/3” format B4 Mount
  • Compact and Lightweight without Optical Extender
  • Minimised ghosting and chromatic aberration
  • Virtual systems compatibility via 16-bit encoding

The CJ18EX7.6B  is scheduled to be available later in 2020.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

EOS R5: ready for high-end production, works well with Canon EOS C300 Mark III

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

EOS R5: ready for high-end production, works well with Canon EOS C300 Mark III
Pro Photo

EOS R5: ready for high-end production, works well with Canon EOS C300 Mark III

Canon continues to reveal more details about its revolutionary EOS R5 mirrorless camera, claiming,...
Autodesk unveils Flame 2021 software for faster creative workflows
News

Autodesk unveils Flame 2021 software for faster creative workflows

Flame 2021 introduces new features aimed at innovating and accelerating creative workflows for VFX,...
Will Canon unveil the new Cinema EOS C300 Mark III on April 20?
Production

Will Canon unveil the new Cinema EOS C300 Mark III on April 20?

Canon will have a virtual presentation of its “new professional products and technologies!” on...
EIZO ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146: HDR monitor with built-in calibration
News

EIZO ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146: HDR monitor with built-in calibration

EIZO will begin shipping next April the new ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146, the world’s first...
Subscribe