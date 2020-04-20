Easy operation, excellent image quality – Canon’s CJ18EX7.6B is the perfect compact lens for broadcast studio productions, featuring a versatile 18x zoom with a focal length of 7.6mm-137mm.

Along with the announcement of the new Cinema EOS System camera, the EOS C300 Mark III, with a next generation Super 35mm 4K CMOS DGO (Dual Gain Output) sensor, a new lens, the versatile, 8K-capable 25mm-250mm 10x power zoom CINE-SERVO lens with the reference CN10X25 IAS S, and the revelation of more features of the mirrorless EOS R5, Canon introduced today the compact and lightweight CJ18EX7.6B, a new addition to its powerful 2/3” 4K broadcast lens series.

These new products, which under normal conditions would have been highlights of Canon’s stand at NAB 2020, have been announced during a virtual conference held by Canon today. The 2/3” 4K broadcast zoom lens CJ18EX7.6B now announced delivers, according to Canon, exceptional performance, operability, and affordability. With a versatile 18x zoom with a focal length of 7.6mm-137mm and incredible optical performance, the lens is perfect for 4K broadcast productions. Utilising a smart new design without an extender, this broadcast lens has a smaller and lighter body that is ideal for studio productions where extended zoom ranges are not required.

A lens for capturing interviews

Broadcast studios are increasingly shifting to 4K systems and workflows and Canon’s strengthened 4K lens series offers the best of its optical technology, while representing excellent value for money that will be a good up-front investment for users. Reinforced with the best features of Canon’s high-end 4K lens series, the CJ18EX7.6B delivers sharp 4K resolution from the centre of the screen to its edges.

Capable of delivering clear images, with minimal chromatic aberration and colour fringing, this lens employs an optimised arrangement of fluorite and UD glass. With special glass coatings and a carefully designed internal lens barrel which prevent reflections, the CJ18EX7.6B experiences minimal flaring and ghosting. Together these features ensure operators can capture images with high tonality, clarity and contrast to support HDR. This, along with the aberration correction data based on the latest BT.2020 color space, provides higher quality images with more realistic textures and depth – perfect for capturing interviews.

Integration with virtual studio systems

Great for shoulder mount shooting and interviewing, the CJ18EX7.6B eases strain on camera operators filming for long periods of time. The ergonomically designed grip fits comfortably in the hand, while offering greater control and enhanced handling during operation. Likewise, the lightweight, yet durable construction of this model gives users the robustness and mobility needed for capturing documentary and reportage style content.

Enabling the readout of high accuracy positional information for focus, zoom and iris control, the CJ18EX7.6B employs three 20-pin connectors that ensure integration with various virtual studio systems even with a full servo setup of focus and zoom controllers connected. A high resolution 16-bit encoder also ensures accurate positional information detection of the lens settings, allowing for easy calibration when matching actual and virtual images.

CJ18EX7.6B Key Features:

4K Optical Performance

High Power 18x Zoom (7.6mm-137mm)

2/3” format B4 Mount

Compact and Lightweight without Optical Extender

Minimised ghosting and chromatic aberration

Virtual systems compatibility via 16-bit encoding

The CJ18EX7.6B is scheduled to be available later in 2020.

