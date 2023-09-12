Fujifilm Announces New FUJINON GF55mm F1.7 R WR Lens

Fujifilm announced today the launch of Fujinon GF55mmF1.7 R WR lens (GF55mmF1.7), a large-aperture prime lens offering a standard focal length of 55mm (an equivalent 35mm focal length of 44mm). Designed for a broad range of genres, including travel, street, and documentary, GF55mmF1.7 brings consistent optical quality to image makers, enabling them to deliver a wide range of photos and videos.

GF55mmF1.7 features a high-speed F1.7 aperture, making it a great compliment to Fujifilm’s recently released GF80mmF1.7 R WR lens because of its similar aperture and comparatively wider focal length, with a field of view that is very similar to that of the human eye. This makes it ideal for a wide variety of applications, from intricate images with impeccable detail, to environmental portraits with wonderful balance between a subject and its out-of-focus background.

Incorporating 14 lens elements in 10 groups, including aspherical and extra-low dispersion (ED) elements, GF55mmF1.7 achieves remarkable, image-resolving performance. The provided 11 diaphragm blades create rounded bokeh, even when the lens is stopped down. The advanced lens blade design effectively controls chromatic and spherical aberrations, providing soft, creamy bokeh and detailed imagery.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $2,299.95 USD and $3,099.99 CDN.

FUJINON GF55mm F1.7 R WR Lens Key Features:

Versatile Shooting with Large Aperture