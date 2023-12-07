December is the perfect time to buy DxO photo editing software. Every photographer investing in best-in-class titles like DxO PhotoLab 7, Nik Collection 6, and PureRAW 3 will be entered into an exclusive prize draw.
Holiday season is the perfect time to pick bargains in tools for your photography but also to define what your next new software is going to be, and DxO Labs is giving its customers a very special incentive to buy this December. DxO’s broad range of applications help transform average shots into brilliant images, but it’s best to know how to use them quickly and effectively. So, DxO is offering customers the chance to become experts. This December, every purchase comes with a free masterclass tutorial full of tips and tricks to get the most from their DxO software. Plus, there’s the chance to win a brand-new pro camera, too.
DxO Labs says that as a special thank you for purchasing DxO software before 31 December, customers will be automatically entered into an exclusive $24,000 prize draw. The prize breakdown includes:
- 1st prize: 1x camera worth $5,000
- 2nd prizes: 3x cameras worth $3,000 each
- 3rd prizes: 200x copies of ‘The Glow of Paris’ by Gary Zuercher, worth $49.95 each
When purchasing, all customers need to do is fill in their details and answer a simple question. DxO will notify the winners on January 15, 2024. Each software purchase entitles the buyer to one entry into the DxO December prize draw, so the more titles a photographer buys the more chances they have to win.
Free video tutorial worth up to $99
Even if you don’t win any of the prizes, the free video tutorial worth up to $99 is yours. These in-depth lessons are the perfect way to learn all about new software, get a refresher on tools, or find out about little-known features. Each purchase entitles buyers to a free Fstoppers video tutorial presented by an expert tutor, so the more photographers buy, the more they can learn. Tutorials are available for the complete range of DxO software.
DxO’s software is built on a background of technical rigor and designed so that photographers can achieve peerless image quality with a minimum of effort. It includes the following titles:
- DxO PhotoLab 7 The multi-award-winning end-to-end RAW photo editor and organizer, with new tools for pro-level color calibration.
- DxO PureRAW 3 The revolutionary Lightroom plugin that supercharges image quality from any camera and lens combination.
- DxO FilmPack 7 From one-click effects to deep editing potential, enjoy authentic film effects in the age of digital.
- DxO ViewPoint 4 Dedicated to geometric perfection with industry-leading tools to correct all manner of image distortion.
- Nik Collection 6 The legendary plugin suite that has everything a photographer needs to improve their images, both creatively and technically.
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now