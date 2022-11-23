On this weeks episode Kenny talks with Justin Derry, cinematographer behind the the film “Bruiser” which just showed at TIFF. The film follows a 14-year-old boy who turns to a charismatic loner for help after being beaten up. Kenny talks to Justin starting his career as a skate filmer, managing a set, lighting tips, and so much more. Enjoy the episode!

The short that the film is based on, also shot by Justin, can be watched below:

Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.