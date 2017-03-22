Boris FX offers Sapphire at a lower price

For the first time in Sapphire’s history, the high-end VFX plug-in collection is offered as eight separate categories with a lower price point aimed at individual artists, editors, and compositors.

By Jose Antunes March 22, 2017 News, Production

Boris FX offers Sapphire at a lower price

Sapphire 10 Units is the name to look after if you want to pick only the ones you need or prefer from the collection of VFX plug-ins from Boris FX.

Sapphire Units break down the most popular filters into essential categories, allowing for greater pricing flexibility. Sapphire 10 Units support Adobe After Effects CC & Premiere Pro CC, Avid Media Composer, Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve, The Foundry’s NUKE, and other supported OFX hosts.

“We’re excited to offer Sapphire’s award-winning effects and features as individual Sapphire 10 Units,” states Boris Yamnitsky, president and founder of Boris FX. “Sapphire artists and editors have asked for a more affordable solution — we’re delivering. Aimed at individual VFX artists, Sapphire 10 Units are the perfect add-on for post and VFX professionals who want to stay competitive in the high-end film and TV job market, but only need access to a few select tools from the entire collection.”

“As a freelance editor, having access to my favorite Sapphire Transitions as an individual Unit is huge!” says Jacob Benjamin, Editor & Animator, “the 50+ drag-and-drop transitions give me endless creative options to both keep my clients happy and work on a wide variety of projects.”

Sapphire 10 Available Units:

  • Adjust – All the basic tools needed for advanced color correction.
  • Blur – Create fast and realistic in-camera blurs and defocus along with host of tools for sharpening images.
  • Distort – Create powerful lens distortion effects, in-camera shake effects & chromatic aberrations.
  • Lighting – Flawlessly simulate natural and synthetic lights.
  • Render – Enhance projects with textures, gradients, cloud, sky, and lightning effects.
  • Stylize – Build color grades, damage looks, and other high-quality video treatments.
  • Time – Slow down or speed up time with the Sapphire Optical Flow Retimer and more time-based effects.
  • Transitions – The industry’s best transitions with countless presets.

Sapphire 10 Units are available under a full node-locked license and only and require access to internet. Prices start at $195, for the Adjust Unit, with all the basic tools needed for creating stylized color grades and advanced color correction, to $595 for the Sapphire Lighting Unit, which flawlessly simulates natural and synthetic lights. Find more information at Boris FX.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

A Vinten controller for small studios

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

You Might Also Like

Lightworks Pro: two years for the price of one and a choice of Boris FX or Graffiti

Lightworks Pro: two years for the price of one and a choice of Boris FX or Graffiti

October 03, 2016