Sapphire 10 Units is the name to look after if you want to pick only the ones you need or prefer from the collection of VFX plug-ins from Boris FX.

Sapphire Units break down the most popular filters into essential categories, allowing for greater pricing flexibility. Sapphire 10 Units support Adobe After Effects CC & Premiere Pro CC, Avid Media Composer, Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve, The Foundry’s NUKE, and other supported OFX hosts.

“We’re excited to offer Sapphire’s award-winning effects and features as individual Sapphire 10 Units,” states Boris Yamnitsky, president and founder of Boris FX. “Sapphire artists and editors have asked for a more affordable solution — we’re delivering. Aimed at individual VFX artists, Sapphire 10 Units are the perfect add-on for post and VFX professionals who want to stay competitive in the high-end film and TV job market, but only need access to a few select tools from the entire collection.”

“As a freelance editor, having access to my favorite Sapphire Transitions as an individual Unit is huge!” says Jacob Benjamin, Editor & Animator, “the 50+ drag-and-drop transitions give me endless creative options to both keep my clients happy and work on a wide variety of projects.”

Sapphire 10 Available Units:

Adjust – All the basic tools needed for advanced color correction.

Blur – Create fast and realistic in-camera blurs and defocus along with host of tools for sharpening images.

Distort – Create powerful lens distortion effects, in-camera shake effects & chromatic aberrations.

Lighting – Flawlessly simulate natural and synthetic lights.

Render – Enhance projects with textures, gradients, cloud, sky, and lightning effects.

Stylize – Build color grades, damage looks, and other high-quality video treatments.

Time – Slow down or speed up time with the Sapphire Optical Flow Retimer and more time-based effects.

Transitions – The industry’s best transitions with countless presets.

Sapphire 10 Units are available under a full node-locked license and only and require access to internet. Prices start at $195, for the Adjust Unit, with all the basic tools needed for creating stylized color grades and advanced color correction, to $595 for the Sapphire Lighting Unit, which flawlessly simulates natural and synthetic lights. Find more information at Boris FX.

