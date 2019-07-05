News

Blackmagic Design offers free DaVinci Resolve training at Los Angeles VidCon

VidCon returns to Los Angeles from July 10 – July 13, 2019, at the Anaheim Convention Center, and Blackmagic Design will have a booth there, with DaVinci Resolve 16 and much more.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes July 05, 2019

VidCon

Los Angeles VidCon attendees can have free hands on DaVinci Resolve training sessions and see how YouTubers Bri Heart and Jervy Hou created their newest video using Blackmagic Design products.

VidCon was founded by veteran YouTube creator Hank Green and was acquired by Viacom in 2018. This year VidCon US celebrates its 10th anniversary. VidCon US, VidCon AU, and VidCon LDN are the world’s largest events for fans, creators, executives, and brands that are passionate about online video and building diverse communities. Across the three events, VidCon will host tens of thousands of attendees who will enjoy a variety of live performances, panels, fireside chats, interactive experiences, fan and creator meet & greets, innovative brand activations, and more.

With DaVinci Resolve being used by some of the top streamers around the world, Blackmagic Design could not miss and event as Los Angeles VidCon, so the company has a booth (1400) where it will be offering free hands on training for its DaVinci Resolve Studio post production software. Not only that, but VidCon attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with popular YouTubers Bri Heart and Jervy Hou at the Blackmagic Design booth to hear how they created their newest video using DaVinci Resolve Studio and Blackmagic Design cameras.

Meet YouTubers Bri Heart and Jervy Hou

Bri Heart and Jervy Hou will be available to meet attendees at 2:00 pm on Thursday and Friday at the Blackmagic Design booth #1400. Bri Heart is a seasoned vocalist, model and YouTuber with 30 million views and 227,000 subscribers. Jervy Hou is an accomplished music producer, commercial cinematographer, and YouTube content creator with 137 million views and 265,000 subscribers. They will be showing their latest video, talking about how they shot it with the Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, and how they used DaVinci Resolve for editing and color correction.

DaVinci Resolve is now, according to Blackmagic Design, “Hollywood’s most popular professional editing and color correction software for feature films and television shows”. At the training sessions, attendees will get a chance to use, added the company, “DaVinci Resolve’s revolutionary new Cut page, which is the world’s first editing software specifically designed to help creators get video online fast.“

The free hands on DaVinci Resolve cut page training sessions are scheduled every hour on the hour, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Special presentations by Bri Heart and Jervy Hou will be hosted at 2:00 pm on Thursday and Friday only. Space is limited, so attendees must go to Booth #1400 in the morning and sign up for a training session before they fill up.


Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Review: Samson Q8X supercardioid dynamic handheld microphone, headless with A81WS

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

I have to refute this YouTube video about faster editing with a panel
Post Production

I have to refute this YouTube video about faster editing with a panel

I got into a bit of a comment argument with a creator on YouTube...
RØDE VideoMic Me-L, a microphone for Apple iOS with Lightning connectors
News

RØDE VideoMic Me-L, a microphone for Apple iOS with Lightning connectors

Two years after Apple removed the 3.5mm headphone port from its smartphones, RØDE introduces...
ROV: a motorized slider for your iPhone
News

ROV: a motorized slider for your iPhone

ROV is a motorized iPhone slider that creates moving, professional video with the clap...
CrazyTalk Animator at VidCon 2017
News

CrazyTalk Animator at VidCon 2017

Would-be YouTube stars can sign up for an extended trial copy of CrazyTalk Animator...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of