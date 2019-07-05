Los Angeles VidCon attendees can have free hands on DaVinci Resolve training sessions and see how YouTubers Bri Heart and Jervy Hou created their newest video using Blackmagic Design products.

VidCon was founded by veteran YouTube creator Hank Green and was acquired by Viacom in 2018. This year VidCon US celebrates its 10th anniversary. VidCon US, VidCon AU, and VidCon LDN are the world’s largest events for fans, creators, executives, and brands that are passionate about online video and building diverse communities. Across the three events, VidCon will host tens of thousands of attendees who will enjoy a variety of live performances, panels, fireside chats, interactive experiences, fan and creator meet & greets, innovative brand activations, and more.

With DaVinci Resolve being used by some of the top streamers around the world, Blackmagic Design could not miss and event as Los Angeles VidCon, so the company has a booth (1400) where it will be offering free hands on training for its DaVinci Resolve Studio post production software. Not only that, but VidCon attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with popular YouTubers Bri Heart and Jervy Hou at the Blackmagic Design booth to hear how they created their newest video using DaVinci Resolve Studio and Blackmagic Design cameras.

Meet YouTubers Bri Heart and Jervy Hou

Bri Heart and Jervy Hou will be available to meet attendees at 2:00 pm on Thursday and Friday at the Blackmagic Design booth #1400. Bri Heart is a seasoned vocalist, model and YouTuber with 30 million views and 227,000 subscribers. Jervy Hou is an accomplished music producer, commercial cinematographer, and YouTube content creator with 137 million views and 265,000 subscribers. They will be showing their latest video, talking about how they shot it with the Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, and how they used DaVinci Resolve for editing and color correction.

DaVinci Resolve is now, according to Blackmagic Design, “Hollywood’s most popular professional editing and color correction software for feature films and television shows”. At the training sessions, attendees will get a chance to use, added the company, “DaVinci Resolve’s revolutionary new Cut page, which is the world’s first editing software specifically designed to help creators get video online fast.“

The free hands on DaVinci Resolve cut page training sessions are scheduled every hour on the hour, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Special presentations by Bri Heart and Jervy Hou will be hosted at 2:00 pm on Thursday and Friday only. Space is limited, so attendees must go to Booth #1400 in the morning and sign up for a training session before they fill up.

