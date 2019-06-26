Whether you go for the minimal plate or the whole system cage, the HiPock cage from LockCircle will expand the creative options when using the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K.

Designed to fit like a glove around the latest Blackmagic Pocket Cinema 4K camera, the HiPock is another innovative professional LockCircle cage, featuring the exclusive Asymmetrical Design Approach for right hand camera grabbing and control with the original camera ergonomic feeling. The aesthetics, says LockCircle, “follows the innovative Pocket 4K camera design adding a touch of italian Bolidism style with a streamlined and organicly shaped form-factor, matching the cutting edge needs of handling ergonomics, always available in the LockCircle camera cages.”

Bolidism, a style that had its heydays in the 1980s, was pioneered by Italian designer Massimo Iosa Ghini, who characterizes Boldism as “a way of narrating the transition from materiality to drawing things in which the visual and media aspect prevails with respect to the object’s functional purpose”. Dante Cecchin an Italian/Australian cinematographer with passion for the Bolidism Movement adopted the concept, which can be described as a colorful style that borrows elements from futurism, and is fascinated with human and machine interaction to design the HiPock series.

Three steps of caging

Creative filmmakers love tools that reflect serious design approach and ergonomic research, but not only, and the HiPock is the answer to those wanting to ally style with ease of use and modularity. The HiPock has a systematic approach offering three steps of caging for a modern 4K camera: the new concept starts with the Minimal Top Plate and follows up to a more extended Essential Plate and ending up to a complete wrapping System Cage!

All the three set-ups can accept many accessories like: Top Grip Handles, Hot Shoe (cold) mounts, BoomBooster action grip handles. These different set-ups can satisfy different levels of shooting requirements from blogger shooters to sophisticated cinematic shooters.

The HiPock integrates the MultiPort for secure connectors locking HDMI/USB-C/Headphone and Microphone mini-jacks. It also offer a professional grade of mounting plates and Positive-Lock Mounts for universal cine-style lens mounting are available,offering precise professional follow-focus work.

HiPock, starting at $99

The HiPock camera baseplate has a mounting receiver for the Meta Block (adjustable), designed for a Metabones state of the art mounting/locking, a Novo-Block for Novoflex mounts integration and a IMS-Block for high grade professional Positive-Lock Mounts, PL-Mount, Canon EF, Nikon F, Panavision, Leica R, Leica M.

The camera baseplate has three camera mounting threads (1/4 and 3/8 with 1/4 adapter) for heavy-duty safety mounting and there is also a heavy-duty baseplate available for heavy cinematic primes and zooms. The whole system comprises a series of accessories to expand modularity, that can be found on LockCircle’s website.

Announced in 2018, the HiPock, presented as Italian design form-factor for the Blackmagic Pocket 4K Cinema Camera is now on delivery, for a price starting at $99 for the Minimal Plate, all the way up to $799, for the HiPock Side Bar Pro-X Bundle.

