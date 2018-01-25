A new Camera Cage from Manfrotto and Wooden Camera

Manfrotto introduces the Camera Cage, a brand new product in the company’s video range that has been developed together with Wooden Camera.

Created to meet the needs of independent content creators, Camera Cage, available in three sizes,  offers the possibility to combine a wide range of accessories on their mirrorless or DSLR cameras.

A camera cage offers the possibility to attach a wide range of accessories that a “naked” mirrorless or a DSLR cannot give. Manfrotto’s Camera Cage follows the same concept, allowing users to create the set-ups they need with all the accessories needed for shooting. The three sizes available can be adjusted according to the demands of specific shoots, making it both quick and easy to get the configuration needed.

Developed together with Wooden Camera, the Camera Cage comes in Small, Medium and Large sizes, adapted for different cameras. The three models share some of the characteristics: all offer a minimalist design and the lightweight structure gives several mounting points for your accessories on the top and side including two anti-rotation attachment compatible with Manfrotto 244MICRO-AR and Arri standard mounting points.

The cage includes a reversible top handle which can be repositioned over the lens area when an XLR adapter is in use. The handle can also fold down when packing your bag and can even be reconfigured onto the left, vertical 15mm rod for a secondary grip. Built into the handle is a cold shoe mount and a 15mm tube clamp for mounting any of Wooden Camera UVF Mount kits used with 3rd party electronic viewfinders. Cameras with fold-out LCD screens can be positioned easily and an included HDMI cable clamp can be mounted to the vertical rod to secure video cables and prevent port damage.

Camera Cage Small is designed for the Sony A7 series and Panasonic GH5 cameras, which utilize a top-mounted XLR audio module for sound recording, while the Camera Cage Medium is a quick release, height adjustable cage that fits medium size DSLR cameras like Canon 5DMKII, 5DMKIII, 5DMKIV, 5DS, 5DR, 7DmkII, 7D, 6DmkII, 6D, 70D, 77D, 80D, and Nikon D300, D500, D600, D610, D750, D850, D7500, D5600. If lightweight 15mm support is desired, the cage from both models may be combined with 15mm baseplate to provide pass through rod support (sold separately, like Manfrotto MVA520W-1).

The Camera Cage Large is a quick release, height adjustable cage that fits larger DSLR cameras like Canon 1DC, 1DX, 1DXmkII, 1DmkIV, 1DmkIII, NikonD3X, D4, D4s, D5, D800, D810, and many cameras with battery grips installed. For the D800 and D810 it is recommended to use Wooden Camera Unified DSLR Cage Vertical Rod (Medium) as well as the 15mm Baseplate to ensure correct rod height if rod support is needed, as these help to better match the form factor of the cameras.

The Camera Cage Large includes a height adjustable 15mm lightweight rod clamp for positioning 15mm rods (sold separately, like Manfrotto MVA523W-1) at the correct distance to the center of the lens, ensuring compatibility with standard matteboxes and follow focus units.

The  small and medium Camera Cage models cost $299 each, while the large model costs $399. The Camera Cage 15mm Baseplate costs $199. They are available now from Manfrotto.


