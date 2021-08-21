As some festivals and conferences request participants to show proof of vaccination and use face masks, other simply decided to cancel the event: the VidCon US conference is the most recent example.

The 11th annual VidCon US has been canceled, due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases and evolving health and safety mandates. The conference returns in 2022.

One of the largest of its kind, the VidCon multi-genre online video tech conference attracts thousands of online video viewers, creators, and industry representatives worldwide, since its first edition was held, in 2010, in Los Angeles. VidCon was founded by veteran YouTube creators John and Hank Green (Vlogbrothers) and was acquired by Viacom (now ViacomCBS) in 2018. In 2019, VidCon celebrated its 10th anniversary, welcoming 75,000 attendees and over 120 brand exhibitors.

Fans make new friends, creators expand their reach, and groundbreaking industry exchanges happen at the event, which happens in different places. From Anaheim to Mexico City to Abu Dhabi and beyond, VidCon is a destination for all who dwell in the community of digital creators. And the organizers want you — whether you’re a creator, a fan, a media professional, or a brand — to be part of it. In 2020 VidCon saw three conferences canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a series of online programming known as VidCon Now became available for registration.

Born out of the pandemic, which forced the organizers of the event to look for new ways to bond, VidCon Now was launched, a series of hundreds of digitally delivered events and experiences that drew nearly 1 million viewers. It’s the place where digital influencers, platform innovators, and fans converge on screens everywhere to stay informed, entertained, and connected with a unique mix of creators, emerging stars, industry leaders, and insightful experts every week.

VidCon Now is here to stay, but the IRL event was never forgotten, as the place where the world’s leading digital creators, platform innovators, and their fans converge in one place. It’s the magic of online creators in real life! In March 2021, VidCon announced that the next U.S. conference, usually held during Summer, would be delayed until October, to increase the chances for an in-person event. The organizers have now announced that the conference at the Anaheim Convention Center, scheduled for October 22–24, 2021, has been canceled.

VidCon US in-person will happen again in 2022

“We were so confident that we’d be able to put on the VidCon you know and love this October and could not wait to reconnect with all of you IRL. Unfortunately, due to the recent increases in COVID-19 cases and evolving health and safety mandates, we have come to the difficult but right decision to cancel VidCon this October. We just can’t risk the health and safety of our attendees, creators, speakers, sponsors, and staff — and we want to ensure we provide EVERYONE with the very best VidCon experience. We really, really can’t wait to see you in June 2022!” said Jim Louderback, General Manager of VidCon.

All 2021 VidCon ticket/merch orders that do not contain single-day tickets will automatically be transferred to the 2022 event, but you’re also welcome to request a full refund up until June 3, 2022, said the organizers, adding that “because the Single-day ticket offerings for the 2022 event will be different, all orders containing Single-day tickets will be refunded in full by September 3, 2021.”

Organizers hope to be able to welcome participants back to the Anaheim Convention Center June 22 – 25, 2022. A note published by the organizers in VidCon’s website, states that “while we’re looking forward to bringing you an amazing event in 2022 packed full of your favorite creators, industry experts, and tons of sessions and activities, we would like to note that this event will not be identical to our 2021 event in terms of the lineup and any previously-announced content.”

VidCon announced, previously, that TikTok would be the top sponsor of the 2021 event, replacing YouTube who had been the main sponsor since 2013. One question remains now: will tikTok still be the top sponsor for 2022?