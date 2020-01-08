Gigabyte debuts at CES 2020 two new AERO laptops for creators, the AORUS RAID SSD 2TB expansion card and the first water-cooled eGPU, the AORUS RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box.

Don’t let the name fool you. The AORUS RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box is more than a solution for gamers. In fact, it’s a portable graphics box or external GPU – eGPU – that is ideal for gamers, but can also be perfect for content creators, 3D animation, streamers, YouTubers and others that require the highest level of graphic processing.

Announced in November 2019, the AORUS RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box is the world’s first external graphics box with a built-in all-in-one water cooling system, AORUS WATERFORCE, the only solution, according to Gigabyte, that allows users to enjoy the best GeForce RTX 2080 Ti computing performance and both a quiet and comfortable environment at the same time.The all-in-one cooling system integrates a large copper plate, a 240mm aluminum radiator and two 120mm fans. With an optimized pump and water block, it provides the most efficient water flow and cooling performance at a lower noise level.

From video editing to broadcasting

Equipped with the powerful NVIDIA Turing architecture GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, the eGPU allows creators to work faster than ever, accelerating workflows with incredible boosts in performance. From video editing to 3D animation, photography or broadcasting, the AORUS RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box can save users a lot of time. The eGPU connects to the laptop PC through Thunderbolt 3, providing speeds up to 40 Gbps and delivers 100W to charge the laptop PC. Users should confirm the PC used (Windows 10) is compatible with Thunderbolt 3.

Key features of the AORUS RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box:

Powerful GeForce RTX 2080 Ti delivers incredible performance for games, creators and A.I.

WATERFORCE all-in-one cooling system

Thunderbolt 3 plug and play

Supports 3x USB 3.0 for peripheral

Supports 1x Ethernet port

Supports Power Delivery (PD 3.0) to charge the laptop PC

RGB fusion 2.0 – 16.7M color synchronize with other AORUS devices

New Aero laptops

Two new laptops made it to CES 2020, expanding the AERO line introduced in 2017. Now Gigabyte introduces the all new AERO 15 OLED and AERO 17 HDR laptops for creators. The AERO series laptops not only has powerful performance that can greatly reduce media processing times, it is also the world’s only laptop with X-Rite Pantone calibration certified, guaranteeing accurate display colors. The portability for creators are also fine-tuned, by equipping the AERO with a large 94 Wh battery in an ultra-portable chassis, giving creators an extended 8 hours of battery usage. Create anything anywhere.

Because there is a whole generation of professionals, from different areas, who also like to play games, Gigabyte brought the all new 240Hz AERO 15 and the 144Hz AERO 17 to CES 2020. Not only are they suited for creative works, but also powerful and fast (refresh rate) enough for gamers to experience AAA games with ease. The AERO series laptop also comes with fully fledged per-key backlit keyboard, with every key lighting customizable to the gamers, making the laptop a unique and powerful piece.

Upgrade to PCIe 3.0

Also new at CES 2020 is Gigabyte’s AORUS RAID SSD 2TB expansion card, which offers an affordable way for users to upgrade to PCIe 3.0 without purchasing a new motherboard. The card has an embedded enterprise class NVMe RAID controller with 4 x PCIe 3.0 512GB NVMe SSD. Users can expect Gen 4 performance on the PCI3 3.0 platform with Read/Write (R/W) performance of up to 6300/5900 MBs. The RAID array can be configured for Ultra-High Performance or data redundancy, and as an OS drive or SSD storage drive.

Gigabyte includes its dedicated AORUS Storage Manager and SSD Tool Box, which allows users to configure a RAID array with a single click and monitor both SSD temperatures and fan speeds to keep their SSDs cool and performing at a high level.

