Shutterstock has news for content creators who need to add music to their work. The company has a new annual unlimited music subscription, priced at $199.

Shutterstock announced last November a new unlimited music, cost-efficient, subscription geared toward digital content creators, priced at $149 per month. The new Shutterstock Music plan allows content creators to access a range of track lengths as well as flexibility to license as needs arise in a solution that is designed for anyone who just wants more music for less money.

Now the company takes its offer in terms of music to a whole new level, with the annual unlimited music subscription priced at $199. This subscription, says Shutterstock, “offers flexibility to content creators including YouTubers, small business owners, social media managers and podcast producers who can now download as many tracks as they need to keep music fresh across all projects for one low yearly price.” That’s about the same audience as the one targeted by the plan announced last November.

All the music you need for $16.60 a month

Unlimited song downloads also make it a breeze for YouTubers, vloggers, and podcast producers to keep music beds and background tracks fresh across numerous episodes and uploads. Of course, web-based creators aren’t the only professionals who can benefit from a royalty-free music library subscription — “real-world” uses are covered too, like conference presentations, trade show booths, brick and mortar stores, and more.

Subscribing to the service is simple. Just sign in to Shutterstock or create an account. Visit the pricing page to start your 365-day subscription for only $199 — that works out to just $16.60 a month! The moment you subscribe, you get instant download access to Shutteetstock’s complete offering of royalty-free music, where you can choose from thousands of songs. Every track in the ever-growing library is hand-picked by music professionals, and each is backed up by the company’s popular Standard license that covers all web-based usage and many business.

Discovering music to complement your creative projects takes no time at all, thanks to precise, easy-to-use filters that let you search by genre, mood, popularity, freshness, and more. With dozens of tracks added weekly, you’ve always got new music at your fingertips. Plus, Shutterstock’s curated playlists ensure you’re on top of new trends, popular genres, and regional tastes.

