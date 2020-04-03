Studio camera features added to the Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Cameras 4K and 6K. Users can now connect these cameras to an ATEM Mini switcher, or ATEM Mini Pro, and control of the camera’s setting like, lens, Iris, ISO, and tally light. The ATEM Mini, and brand new ATEM Mini Pro, can control up to 4 cameras via the HDMI video connection and ensure all cameras color-matched for a more professional and polished look.

Blackmagic Camera Update 6.9 is available for download now from the Blackmagic Design web site.

Video and control are via the HDMI connection, which is available as soon as customers plug the cameras into an ATEM Mini or ATEM Mini Pro. The record light becomes a tally light, so camera operators or on-air talent can see which camera is on air. The ATEM Software Control camera page has a camera control unit (CCU) style interface for adjusting and matching their cameras. Move the CCU control vertically for iris and left to right to change the black level. It’s the same as a broadcast CCU. There are also controls for color tint to balance the camera as well as focus, gain, and shutter speed. Customers can even record Blackmagic RAW in the camera for editing later.

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and 6K is a powerful little camera with a bunch of great features like a complete color pipeline from production through delivery. The large 5-inch LCD makes it possible for camera operators to work off the back screen while hunting for a new angle. The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K model features a 4/3 image sensor with 4096 x 2160 resolution and an MFT lens mount. The MFT mount lets operators use small, lightweight, and reasonably affordable lenses.

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K features a larger 6144 x 3456 Super 35 sensor and EF lens mount. The Pocket Camera 6K means that customers can shoot in 6K BlackmagicRAW in the camera while an ATEM Mini Pro can record an mp4 to a USB drive. This gives users the ability to use the full image quality out of the cameras.

The new ATEM Mini makes it easy to create professional multi-camera productions for live streaming to YouTube and presentations using Skype. Connect a Pocket Cinema Camera to ATEM Mini for better quality images. Plus connect a computer for PowerPoint slides or gaming consoles. There’s even a DVE that allows picture in picture effects plus lots of video effects and transitions. All ATEM Mini models have USB that works like a webcam so customers can use any streaming software while the ATEM Mini Pro model adds live streaming via Ethernet and recording to USB disks. ATEM Mini also has advanced broadcast features for high-end work.

Blackmagic Camera Update 6.9 Features

Works as a studio camera when connected to ATEM Mini.

Designed from carbon fiber polycarbonate composite.

Wide 13 stops of dynamic range for film looks.

Up to 25600 ISO for incredible low light performance.

Features incredible quality Blackmagic RAW recording.

Built-in 5″ touchscreen allows accurate focus when shooting 6K.

Blackmagic OS as used in URSA Mini and URSA Broadcast cameras.

Supports remote tally, lens and color corrector with ATEM Mini.

