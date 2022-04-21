BirdDog partners with Hewlett Packard Enterprise with a goal: the lowest possible latency, and highest possible picture quality, with the highest possible energy efficiencies. Discover more at the NAB Show.

BirdDog’s strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has a simple goal: to certify HPE ProLiant servers and HPE Edgeline Converged systems to power BirdDog Cloud and BirdDog Cloud Connect. HPE ProLiant servers offer a level of security, peace of mind, and easy sourcing for mission critical applications. Featuring global warranty, single global part numbers, global availability, and global support, HPE’s systems are designed to be globally scalable to meet the highest demands.

BirdDog Cloud harnesses inherent hardware acceleration of the HPE servers for the lowest possible latency, and highest possible picture quality, with the highest possible energy efficiencies. It’s a match made… in the cloud, as BirdDog Cloud and Cloud Connect are revolutionary software platforms that deliver geographically boundless workflows to media production, live production, and post-production editing facilities.

With Adobe and Avid editorial solutions, directors and producers can intuitively collaborate on TV and Film editing projects whilst being remote. Live Productions with cameras connected from anywhere in the world, over the public internet, are also possible, and interactive video delivery to consumer and edge devices including Apple TV, Apple iPad, Apple iPhone, Android TV, Android Mobile, Samsung Tizen, and BirdDog PLAY using the Cloud Connect suite of software apps enables a whole new paradigm in hybrid creativity.

BirdDog at NAB Show

“BirdDog Cloud was built from the ground up to be a collaborative, scalable tool for media content creators. Allowing interactive control and visibility across the entire creative process, from editorial, sports production and live studio television” said Dan Miall, Co-Founder and CEO of BirdDog. “I’m thrilled to announce our partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). This allows us to deliver on the promise of global scale and interactive media workflows with the unmatched reliability and backing of HPE.”

“We are excited to be collaborating with a leading video technology disruptor like BirdDog to help take Australian innovation global”, said Stephen Bovis, Vice President and Managing Director for HPE South Pacific. “I am pleased that HPE will be part of delivering a total solution that is revolutionizing the experience of producers and directors around the world, helping optimize workflows and drive faster outcomes for customers.”

BirdDog is a global video technology company that enhances the quality, speed, and flexibility of video through a range of solutions, augmented with NDI (Network Device Interface). This enables video-compatible products to communicate, deliver and receive high-definition video over a computer network in a high-quality, low-latency manner, that is frame accurate and suitable for switching in a live production environment. End users of BirdDog’s products cover a wide range of market segments, including Professional Video, Broadcast, Audio Visual and large private and public sector organizations.

BirdDog will debut Cloud on HPE hardware at booth number C5021 at NAB Show in Las Vegas beginning on April 23rd. Mark its booth on your plan for the event!