According to BirdDog, its Central 2.0 solution ushers in a new era of NDI routing control with browser-based support, smart grouping of NDI receivers, real-time NDI routing, media playback engine and support for thousands of sources. This happens because BirdDog Central 2.0 is the industry’s first browser-based NDI routing management software.

The company says that BirdDog Central 2.0 makes routing NDI video across the network easy; users simply select a source, a destination device or group, and hit ‘connect.’ And since Central Pro 2.0 is browser-based, users can quickly and easily access the NDI network from wherever they may be, providing a powerful, decentralized solution for managing complex broadcasts anywhere in the world.

Additional key features of BirdDog Central 2.0 include:

Smart Grouping: Users can group NDI decoders together to easily manage content distribution to multiple receivers;

Browser-Based, Decentralized Control: Central 2.0 is browser based so users can access anywhere on the network from wherever they may be in the world;

NDI Routing in 3 clicks: At its core Central 2.0 is an NDI routing application. Route NDI video across the network easily by selecting a source, a destination device or group, and hitting ‘connect.’

Video Preview Windows: Video previews allow interactive browser based monitoring and switching of sources, making Central 2.0 an ideal option for pre-switching sources on large events and live shows;

Powerful, ‘Light” Media player: The built-in media player uses a measurably low amount of CPU power, regardless if playing a file back once or looping 24/7. The Media Player feature achieves this by pre-rendering sources to NDI so when they are played back they are already natively NDI;

NDI Audio Re-Insertion: Select any NDI video source and join it with a separate audio source to create a new mix. The feature is ideal for creating sub mixes for distribution in venue or remotely via BirdDog Cloud and works seamlessly with BirdDog Dante NDI Bridge software;

BirdDog Central 2.0 is available in three versions, and are priced as follows:

Central Lite: Free Download (Available Q4)

Central Pro: $299.00 USD (Available immediately)

Central Enterprise: $1,995.00 USD (Available 2023)

For more detailed information on the new BirdDog Central 2.0 update, or to learn about its entire lineup of NDI workflow solutions, please visit http://www.birddog.tv/.