BirdDog announced first customer shipments of BirdDog PLAY, its HD and 4K NDI player that allows easy monitoring of any NDI network.

The industry’s newest and smallest HD and 4K NDI Player with full support for NDI 5, BirdDog PLAY is now available.

BirdDog PLAY represents, BirdDog claims, “the industry’s most flexible, convenient and simple way for broadcasters to connect to, and monitor global NDI networks using any standard HDMI monitor or television.” With BirdDog PLAY, live event producers and broadcasters can easily monitor any NDI network by simply connecting PLAY to the NDI network and plugging the small footprint device into a TV via HDMI, and using the television remote to browse sources and instantly connect to the NDI network.

NDI 5: BirdDog PLAY supports all the new NDI 5 functions including high bandwidth NDI, NDI HX2

4K UHD and HDMI 2.0: Ability to receive NDI in resolutions up to UHD60p*;

*Full NDI® max 1080p60, NDI®|HX max UHD60p

Small Footprint: BirdDog PLAY measures 85mm x 85mm x 19mm and weighs 97grams

USB Power: BirdDog PLAY is powered by standard USB-C for maximum flexibility;

Magnetic Base, Non-Slip Grip Ring: Ability to attach BirdDog PLAY behind a TV screen with the built-in magnet, or sit in front of the TV confidently with its non-slip rubberized grip ring;

CEC Control Using Standard TV Remote: A built-in CEC control for use with any standard remote to browse and play NDI® sources;

Best-in-Class API Support: BirdDog Play supports RESTful API, Crestron control module, Zoom API, Q-SYS API;

Easy Source Selection: Navigate to NDI sources easily within the on-screen display, using a television remote control;

Automatic Source Detection: BirdDog PLAY automatically scans the network for NDI sources and immediately brings them up on the TV screen.

BirdDog PLAY is available immediately and is priced at $149 USD. For more detailed information about BirdDog PLAY, visit http://www.BirdDog.tv/.