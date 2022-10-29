BirdDog announces immediate availability of BirdDog Cloud 3.0, a major update to its Cloud-based NDI remote delivery and management software for broadcasters.

BirdDog Cloud 3.0 delivers, says BirdDog, the fastest, easiest and most secure way for live event producers to expand beyond their local network to distribute NDI content anywhere in the world.

A global video technology company that enhances the quality, speed, and flexibility of video through a range of solutions, augmented with NDI (Network Device Interface), BirdDog announced the immediate availability of its cloud-based NDI remote delivery and management software, BirdDog Cloud 3.0 along with a new website for customers to access Cloud 3.0: www.BirdDog.cloud.

The company claims that BirdDog Cloud 3.0 delivers the fastest, easiest and most secure way for broadcasters and live event producers to expand beyond their local network to distribute NDI content anywhere in the world. BirdDog Cloud 3.0 introduces new levels of conveniences for broadcasters, enabling them to set up a remote studio and control it from anywhere in the world with full PTZ Control.

BirdDog Cloud for Adobe Premiere

Here is some more information about BirdDog Cloud 3.0 shared by the company:

BirdDog Cloud 3.0 sets new standards for performance, security and convenience without compromising the quality or integrity of remote broadcasts. With these standards in mind, the BirdDog development team has delivered an unprecedented number of key features and workflows to optimize any remote broadcast powered by BirdDog. Select features include:

New, More Intuitive User Interface: A ground up rebuild of the interface creates a more elegant, intuitive experience for setting up connections.

High Security, Low Latency: BirdDog Cloud 3.0 uses SRT, with 128/256 bit AES encryption throughout the entire pipeline to ensure extremely high security while distributing content over the public internet. SRT video transport protocol also ensures reliable streams even over lossy networks and with extremely low latency.

Introducing BirdDog Transport: Built in conjunction with Google, transport is a globally connected, secure delivery network designed for easy operation with BirdDog Cloud. Have your own network infrastructure? No worries we can accommodate.

Powerful Suite of Workflow Apps for Remote Delivery and Management: BirdDog Cloud 3.0 also delivers a powerful new suite of globally scalable, interconnected video workflow apps for Apple TV, Android TV, Apple iOS, Android, Samsung Tizen, Windows, MacOS, and the all-new BirdDog PLAY.

BirdDog Cloud for Adobe Premiere: Cloud 3.0 also delivers powerful remote editing workflows with the free Adobe Plugin for collaboration between directors, editors, and producers anywhere in the world. BirdDog Cloud for Adobe Premiere enables production teams to access an Adobe Premiere edit session securely on an Apple, Android or Samsung mobile device or TV natively, providing an ‘over-the-shoulder’ editing experience from anywhere in the world, with a real-time view of the Premiere timeline and enabling a compelling new collaborative editing experience.

More GPU support, Including M1: Cloud 3.0 ushers in new GPU accelerated codec support including Apple Video ToolBox for MacOS to take full advantage of the powerful Apple M1 chips. Support for iOS and tvOS (h.264 and HEVC), nVidia NVENC (h.264 and HEVC), and Intel Quicksync (h.264, HEVC and VP9) all ensure the fastest and most flexible remote production workflows.

API Control: New API support creates compelling opportunities to build global and scalable video workflows like never before.

Cloud Recorder: With Cloud Recorder, NDI is able to be recorded at both the sender and receiver endpoints.

BirdDog Cloud 3.0 is available immediately, and for more detailed information and pricing plans, please visit http://www.BirdDog.tv/.