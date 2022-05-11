BirdDog announced the release of BirdDog Silicon 2, a new firmware update that integrates BirdDog Cloud Connect directly into firmware, to offer more efficient workflow opportunities.

Delivered as a free update the new BirdDog Silicon 2 delivers unparalleled format support in the industry’s most flexible, unrivaled NDI workflow solutions.

BirdDog has a comprehensive new strategy to elevate the strategic significance of NDI-based workflows for broadcasters, live event producers, post production facilities and the corporate enterprise. Central to this strategy is a breadth of innovative and accessible new hardware, software and cloud-based NDI workflow solutions.

BirdDog NDI Solutions debuted at NAB 2022 and now more news point the path towards the future. The company announced the release of BirdDog Silicon 2, a new firmware update that integrates BirdDog Cloud Connect directly into firmware, effectively enabling all BirdDog NDI hardware solutions to create globally connected NDI workflows without the use of additional computer hardware.

Delivered as a free update for all BirdDog cameras, 4K Pro converters, and Flex NDI encoders, BirdDog Silicon 2 delivers unparalleled format support in the industry’s most flexible, unrivaled NDI workflow solutions. BirdDog Silicon 2 supports all major industry standard formats, including NDI, NDI|HX2, NDI|HX3, SRT, h.264, HEVC/h.265, RTMP, RTSP. Additionally, BirdDog has added capabilities for users to create globally connected workflows without any need for computers. Since Cloud Connect is built directly into the hardware, users are able to send directly from any supported device to another with no additional computers required.

New strategic partnerships

The company claims that “this unique feature of the firmware presents compelling and efficient workflow opportunities for content creators”. For example, users can connect a BirdDog PTZ Studio in London to a Master Control room in New York City while monitoring the broadcast in Melbourne and Paris simultaneously – all with a secure, reliable connection with extremely low latency, without the need for additional processing computers or ‘gateways’.

Cloud Connect features a series of applications that enables users to monitor a Silicon 2 activated BirdDog camera or converter on any iOS, Apple TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, and even Samsung Tizen device, all without the need for additional computers. BirdDog Silicon 2 is available immediately and is a free firmware update for BirdDog customers. Follow the link for more information on Silicon 2 or Cloud Connect.

Additionally, BirdDog is announcing strategic partnerships designed to accelerate adoption and broaden accessibility of its NDI workflow solutions in key markets – from broadcasting, live event production and enterprise-wide streaming and conferencing. The two strategic partnerships announced this month have HP Enterprise and Grass Valley as partners.

BirdDog will work with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to certify HPE ProLiant servers and HPE Edgeline Converged systems to power BirdDog Cloud and BirdDog Cloud Connect NDI workflow solutions. The company has partnered with Grass Valley to enable tightly integrated hybrid-cloud workflows directly within the Grass Valley Agile Media Processing Platform (AMPP). In an industry first, BirdDog’s suite of production quality PTZ cameras and converters will feature seamless integration with the AMPP video production environment in the Cloud. This integration is made possible by BirdDog’s newly-launched BirdDog Silicon 2 firmware update, which delivers unrivaled format support for globally connected NDI workflows.

For more detailed information on BirdDog’s new lineup of NDI workflow solutions, please visit http://www.birddog.tv/.