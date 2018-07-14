On BeyondPodcasting episode 4, Allan Tépper converses with Cielo de la Paz (in English) about Adobe’s new Project Rush cross-platform app, how it compares with LumaFusion and other software and hardware for mobile audio and video production. Cielo de la Paz is an award winning multimediographer and the creator of The Storyographist. Ahead you’ll get to hear the entire episode and see a list of all equipment, services and software discussed and/or used to produce this episode, including links to many of them.

Listen to the episode 4 above, or directly at BeyondPodcasting.com

Content discussed:

Project Rush cross platform (first article here) vs LumaFusion (several articles here) being potentially more advanced. Motion graphics, camera app in Project Rush, Raw/Log mode in LumaFusion with raw/log mode. FiLMiC Pro’s (several articles here) raw/log mode and integration with DJ Osmo gimbal. Multiple framerates.

How long of a project can be easily edited on tablet or smartphone?

Using a tablet or smartphone with a large, external matte monitor to get more screen real estate and reduce glare. LumaFusion’s new external program output feature.

What’s the best size for a tablet for editing?

Using an iPad with a trackpad (i.e. Apple Magic Trackpad). This currently requires jailbreak. However, several features that previously required jailbreaking were later embraced by Apple, i.e. unlocked iPhone and lowercase keyboard display on iOS.

Matte (anti-glare) display or screen protector. iCarez and PaperLike (to be reviewed soon).

Potential pricing of Project Rush.

Rigs: Joby GorrillaPod Mobile Rig (Amazon), The iOgrapher, The Padcaster.

Using single or multi microphones with mobile devices: Y versus multitrack versus automix mixers.

Pronunciation of Californian places used to name macOS operating systems and its relation to languages: Tagalog, the most spoken Philippine language and Castilian, the world’s most widely used Spanish language.

Audio hardware and software discussed and used in this episode:

