The Flame Family 2020.1 update provides artists with more unique tools, with the use of AI for image segmentation, and easier access for Flame Python scripting capabilities. A trial of Flame is available for download.

The industry never seems to stop searching for new tools and ways to edit images, and Autodesk has fully embraced AI in its quest for new solutions. The company introduced this month the Flame Family 2020.1 update for Autodesk Flame, Flare and Flare Assist, featuring new creative tools targeted at accelerating workflows, increasing productivity and streamlining organization.

Building on the recently released machine learning-powered Z Depth Map Generator and Human Face Normal Map Generator, Flame 2020.1 provides artists with more unique ways to isolate and modify common objects in moving footage for color grading and compositing purposes, including new sky extraction tools. With Flame as the central hub for artist workflows, the 2020.1 update introduces more uses of AI for specialized image segmentation, new tools and customization in the Effects environment and easier access for Flame Python scripting capabilities.

Faking skies the easy way

“I’ve been trying to make the best of a ton of footage shot on farms where it was overcast 95% of the time, with skies mostly either a light grey mass of nothingness or some blobs of fog with no sun or sky to be seen,” said Bob Maple, Owner, Idolum. “I pretty much threw MLSkyExtract in with no tweaking and used it to mask in some fake clouds and sky to try get a little life back into the shots. It saved me from setting up individual keys and having to garbage mask all over the place, etc. So, thank you!”

“In Flame version 2020.1 we see the immense power of the Nvidia RTX GPU dedicated Tensor computation cores — for executing the intense Machine Learning computation newly added to Flame products,” said Will Harris, Flame Family Product Manager, Autodesk. “Whilst the processing does work on older certified hardware, we are seeing a dramatic speed increase comparing even P6000 to RTX6000 — specifically for analysis / processing time of AI / Machine learning algorithms. Great work Nvidia!”

More tools and increased productivity

Additional new Flame 2020.1 features, tools and enhancements include:

Creative Tools

Semantic Keyer for Sky Extraction: Isolate skies in a single click for color correction or compositing. Remove clouds, add treatments to sky backgrounds and more with the power of AI/machine learning algorithms for depth extraction.

3D Selective 3D AOV Motion Vector Mode: Extract mattes from motion vector data. Apply effects selectively by feeding CG rendered or analyzed motion vectors directly into 3D selectives to combine with masks.

Productivity

Effects Environments | Layouts: Customize layouts by setting viewports, storyboard, media panel, timeline effects pipeline, manager and more as desired, for easy recall of personalized user interface ‘layouts’.

Effects Environments | Groups: Filter the shots you want to focus on and make immediate comparisons and adjustments in Groups, a new visual organizational structure.

GitHub Repository for Python Scripts and Matchboxes: View and automatically download python scripts directly within Flame for easy access. Acquires scripts via the Autodesk GitHub repository with a new dedicated Flame family location.

AJA KONA 5 6G/12G Output: Preview video with AJA KONA 5 and AJA Io 4K Plus playout devices. 4K and UHD video rasters are now available with 6G SDI single cable transport for up to 30P framerates, and 12G SDI single cable transport is available for up to 60P framerates.

IMF Export Support: Export content for distribution to broadcasters and video streaming services directly from Flame in Interoperable Master Format (IMF). .IMF export functionality is a purchasable 3rd party plugin provided by Fraunhofer IIS .

Nvidia RTX GPU Technology: Access Nvidia RTX GPU dedicated Tensor computation cores — for executing the intense Machine Learning computation. Whilst the processing does work on older certified hardware, we are seeing a dramatic speed increase in comparison to P6000 to RTX6000 — specifically for analysis / processing time of AI / Machine learning algorithms.

Flame Feedback Improvements

Action Schematic Compass: View color coded organizational areas with refined node tidying functions in the action schematic.

Bypass: Bypass batch nodes in more intuitive ways and choose what channels are passed through.

16K Project Resolution: Experience the power of higher managed media resolution and compositing with a new 16K maximum limit for project resolution, individual nodes, action and file-based output.

Flame 2020.1 is available for download.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now