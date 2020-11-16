Atomos announced that the Neon 17” and 24”precision HDR monitor-recorders are now shipping, with a series of changes that have been implemented, following suggestions from users.

First announced at Cinegear 2019, the Neon family of monitor-recorders from Atomos is now available, with the series start shipping in two sizes, the 17” and the 24” models.

Atomos revealed the new ecosystem of HDR field monitors at Cine Gear Expo 2019. Since the original announcement, the company has been dedicated to hearing from first-hand users and its loyal community. Therefore, since its original launch in 2019, a series of changes have been implemented to ensure that Atomos is providing a high-end precision monitor with recording that seamlessly works in a range of scenarios from studio/virtual production monitoring to accurate color grading.

According to Atomos, “the Neon series will start shipping in two sizes, the 17” and the 24” ensuring addressing the increased need for accurate monitoring in both production and post. Accessibility and consistency across the monitoring allows all key image stake holders that they have got the shot and maintain the creative intent.“

The two sizes first available are ideal for different types of users. The 17” is best for focus pullers, gaffer wardrobe and as a production monitor for mobile laptop edit systems. The 24” is perfect for the video village, DIT, cinematographer, providing an accurate and affordable monitor for an NLE and grading application outputs via industry standard video I/O devices. The Neon 31” and 55” development is currently under investigation, as Atomos assess feedback from our industry users as to the how they fit in to the changing workflows for on set virtual and remote productions.

Work in either SDR or HDR

The Neon 17” and 24” offer accurate and consistent SDR/HDR monitoring, according to Atomos, “and provide recording functionality for easy shot review or render free output delivery to Apple ProRes or Avid Dnx at up to 4k DCI 60p. Easily deployable in studio, in the edit or for remote workflows all screens are factory calibrated or can easily be user calibrated with the optional USB calibration cable and Xrite i1 Display Pro Plus.”

Full screen brightness with deep blacks and wide colour gamut are characteristics of the monitors. Neon 17” utilises an FHD 1920 x 1080 panel with, 10bit display processing, 4k to HD scaling and option for 1 to 1 display pixel mapping. Neon 24” utilises a superb 4k DCI resolution panel with True 10bit fidelity and HD/2k to 4k UHD /DCI upscaling that avoids interpolation methods. Both Neon displays incorporate Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) backlight technology to deliver deep blacks at 1500Nits full screen HDR peak brightness.

The combination display uniformity, super wide viewing angle of 180 degrees H/V and a Dynamic Contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 provide detail across both the shadows and spectacular highlights, allowing the brilliance of your images to truly shine.

The AtomHDR engine provides the ability to accurately manage your input and display Gamma/Gamut. Selectable monitor modes allow you to work in either SDR or HDR settings, that match both camera acquisition settings, or defined delivery standards including Rec.709, Rec.2100 HLG or ST.2084 PQ. Neon provides native accurate colour with DCIP3 coverage with Wide colour Gamuts, such as BT.2020, are accurately processed by the AtomHDR engine to deliver consistent representations. Built in transforms, allow for the conversion of LOG to HDR EOTFs for display on the Neon or down-stream to client monitors or utilise 3DLUTs for SDR, to monitor with a specified show LOOK or exposure print down.

Atomos Neon launch promotion

Atomos says that “the foundation of the Neon platform is a modular approach that ensures the I/O of the monitor is both easy to maintain, replace and ultimately upgrade without having to take the panel out of commission. The Master Control Unit (MCU) is the brain of the Neon with support for HDMI 2.0 for both in and loop out, which provides support for video input at 4096 x 2160 4k DCI at up to 60p. The MCU firmware is easily upgradable and allows the upload and storage of up to 8 x 3D LUTs in its internal memory or can use a 2.5” HDD or SSD to store an unlimited library that can easily be uploaded to the Neon via the AtomOS APP on iOS.”

The information provided by Atomos also includes the following technical aspects you may want to check:

The MCU offers a second level of connectivity via the Xpansion port and Neon includes the AtomX SDI module which provides 2 x 12G SDI. The configurable ports allow for input of up to 4k60p video with backwards compatible support for single or dual link 1.5G/3G/6G SDI or the ability to toggle between A and B cameras. File naming is also supported for both RED and Arri cameras allow for easy off board proxy recording with accurate time code and matched file names.

Built into Neon is LE Bluetooth, providing the ability for remote operation of the Neon via AtomRemote OS from Apple iOS devices running version 12 or above. Development is underway to expand the control of Neon to other devices.

Connect cameras or any video source via SDI, supporting up to 4k DCI 60pvia 12G or Dual 6G or lower resolutions and frame rates via 1.5/3G SDI with up to 12 channels of embedded audio. Recordings can easily be played back and reviewed without needing to off load media or take the camera out of record mode.

HDMI signals without HDCP are supported up to 4k60p or HD 120fps with up to 8 channels of audio and detection of HDR info frame to automatically match the input signal type.

10bit 422 recordings are captured to industry standard Apple ProRes of Avid DNx Codec using Scene /Shot /Take file or RED/Arri file naming with rich metadata embedded in the file that can be utilized by your NLE or MAM system for asset orchestration.

When in the edit Neon is designed to connect via HDMI or SDI to you NLE or grading system I/O to provide 10bit base band monitoring this is not affected by the computer OS or ICC profile to ensure accurate monitoring from all leading systems in both SDR and HDR.

Broadcast frame guides with the option of EBU R5 Graphic and Action safe areas can be enabled for on screen display. Cinematic guides are also available and can all be used alongside the anamorphic de-squeeze mode with support for 2x, 1.5x and 1.33x to allow you to match a wide variety of lenses.

As a LIMITED-EDITION launch promotion Neon 17” and Neon 24” will be delivered in a custom-made HPRC flight case for the customer.