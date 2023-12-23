Damian Allen interviews the VFX team behind the movie, Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet and directed by Paul King. The VFX supervisors, including Graham Page, Dale Newton, and Robert Allman, outline the creative and technical aspects of creating the visually stunning and immersive world that define the film.

The group talk through the intricate process of designing and creating the fantastical city, the importance of blending real-world European references with elements of fantasy, the use of miniatures, and what it means to add depth and authenticity to the cinematic experience. They also detail the challenges of animating iconic characters such as the Oompa Loompas and the CG creation of the character Oompa, played by Hugh Grant. They highlight the meticulous attention to detail in capturing Grant’s performance and personality through animation, ensuring a seamless integration of CGI and live-action elements.

