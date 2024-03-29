Art of the Frame

Art of the Frame Podcast: The Alan Smithee Round Table – The Disruptive Nature of Certain Technologies

Art of the Frame Podcast: The Alan Smithee Round Table – The Disruptive Nature of Certain Technologies 1
Profile Picture
Art of the Frame
March 29, 2024
Comment

In the latest episode of our monthly roundtable podcast, Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen & Michael Kammes cover a range of topics related to the upcoming NAB 2024, the changing landscape of the film industry, disruptive technologies, the impact of AI and machine learning and much more.

The crew highlight the significance of NAB for networking and discovering new products and technologies, even with a lack of major pre-announcements for NAB 2024. They also touch on the recent acquisition of RED by Nikon as well as the disruptive nature of certain technologies and their potential impact on various industry sectors, including post-production, visual effects, and creative processes.

 

One Cool Thing:

Katie: https://theresanaiforthat.com/

Go watch Jensen Huang’s keynote: https://www.nvidia.com/gtc/keynote/

Scott:  https://editingprep.com/ixmlrenamer/

Michael: https://www.sievedata.com

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes and, please leave a review so more people can find our show!

Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/artofthecut/support

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like