In the latest episode of our monthly roundtable podcast, Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen & Michael Kammes cover a range of topics related to the upcoming NAB 2024, the changing landscape of the film industry, disruptive technologies, the impact of AI and machine learning and much more.

The crew highlight the significance of NAB for networking and discovering new products and technologies, even with a lack of major pre-announcements for NAB 2024. They also touch on the recent acquisition of RED by Nikon as well as the disruptive nature of certain technologies and their potential impact on various industry sectors, including post-production, visual effects, and creative processes.

One Cool Thing:

Katie: https://theresanaiforthat.com/

Go watch Jensen Huang’s keynote: https://www.nvidia.com/gtc/keynote/

Scott: https://editingprep.com/ixmlrenamer/

Michael: https://www.sievedata.com

