Glenn Garland and Kevin Tent chat about their various collaborations and Kevin’s work with the esteemed director Alexander Payne. Beginning with Citizen Ruth, Kevin has edited all of Alexander Payne’s films, including “Election,” “About Schmidt,” “Sideways” and “Nebraska.” The two focus on his work for Payne’s latest film, “The Holdovers.”

Garland and Tent discuss the strategic placement of dialogue and music as well as the art of setting up and delivering payoffs in the narrative. They also touch upon the challenge of maintaining a balance between moving the story forward and allowing the characters and scenes to unfold naturally. They emphasize the importance of patience in storytelling as well as the collaborative dynamics between the director and the editing team, highlighting the trust and mutual respect that underpin successful creative partnerships in the film industry.

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes and, please leave a review so more people can find our show!

Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/artofthecut/support