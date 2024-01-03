In this episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn Garland interviews editor Jon Poll about the editing process of “Color Purple,” a bold re-imagining of the classic novel and Broadway musical directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones. Poll has cut a wide array of films such as “Bombshell,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Father of the Bride,” “Meet the Parents” and “Meet the Fockers.”

Their discussion details the intricate challenges faced while editing a musical, including balancing dialogue and musical sequences, creating seamless transitions, and ensuring a film’s emotional resonance. They also talk about the need for meticulous attention to detail that is required in enhancing the emotional impact of the musical sequences. The editors further discuss the significance of sound design in seamlessly blending pre-recorded music with on-set instrumentation to create a cohesive and powerful auditory experience.

The podcast also highlights the exceptional performances of the cast and the seamless transition of actors who had never sung before into compelling musical performers.

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes and, please leave a review so more people can find our show!

Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/artofthecut/support