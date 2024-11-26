In this episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn Garland interviews Sean Baker, renowned for his work on films like The Florida Project and Tangerine. The two discuss Baker’s latest work, Anora, which follows a long-suffering marriage between an exotic dancer and the son of a Russian oligarch.

Baker, who not only directs but also edits his projects, reveals that he finds it essential to maintain his unique vision through the editing process. He explains that he strives for authenticity, often blending scripted and improvised elements, which allows actors like Mikey Madison to bring fresh perspectives to their roles.

“I want to hold on them and show how wonderful they are.”

