In the latest episode of the Alan Smithee podcast, hosts Scott Simmons, Michael Kammes and Katie Hinsen reconvene after a hiatus, addressing the impacts of devastating wildfires in Los Angeles while reflecting on advancements in technology and the evolving landscape of post-production and content creation. They discuss many of the technological advancements showcased at CES 2025, especially NVIDIA’s new GPU lineup designed for gaming and AI applications. They also explore the intersection of technology and creativity and how the importance of creativity should not be overlooked. While there is currently a great deal of focus on automation, the pendulum could quickly swing back toward creative skills.

“What’s valued in our industry will be the purely creative work,” said Hinsen.

One Cool Thing

Katie: https://notebooklm.google.com/ turns information into a podcast (deep-dive conversation), which I can listen to to get a quick deep-dive into a topic.

Scott: Challenger – A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space By Adam Higginbotham

Michael: Cursor – https://www.cursor.com/

Show Notes

https://apnews.com/article/nvidia-ces-2025-jensen-huang-keynote-ecd262c4c55d575e41d51441f6c4ac1d

https://www.wired.com/story/nvidia-personal-supercomputer-ces/

https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/story/the-brutalists-ai-controversy-explained

https://variety.com/2025/artisans/news/oscars-consider-requiring-films-disclose-ai-use-brutalist-1236299063/

https://news.delta.com/delta-host-first-its-kind-ces-keynote-experience-sphere-las-vegas

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DeepSeek

https://www.respeecher.com

https://elevenlabs.io

