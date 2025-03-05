On the latest edition of the Alan Smithee Podcast, hosts Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen & Michael Kammes reflect on the legacy of mini DV tapes, the rise of AI in post-production, and the recent downfall of Technicolor. These developments are connected to larger industry trends that are designed to do things like streamline the editing process by analyzing and tagging footage. They also discuss how new ventures like Arc Creative showcase the ways that industry professionals are adapting and innovating amidst all of this upheaval.

Show notes:

Adobe Introduces AI-Powered Features in Premiere Pro

Brief Summary: Adobe launched new AI-driven functionalities in Premiere Pro, including a visual recognition search that allows users to find video clips by describing their content, enhancing editing efficiency.The Verge

Direct Link (Article): https://www.theverge.com/2025/1/22/24349299/adobe-premiere-pro-after-effects-mediaintelligence-search
Publication Date: January 22, 2025

Publication Date: January 22, 2025

Adobe Launches AI Video Tool to Compete with OpenAI

Brief Summary: Adobe released Firefly Video Model, an AI video generation tool integrated with Premiere Pro, offering 1080p clips and aiming to enhance film and TV production workflows.Reuters

Direct Link (Article): https://www.reuters.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/adobe-launches-ai-video-tool-compete-with-openai-2025-02-12/
Publication Date: February 12, 2025

https://www.provideocoalition.com/adobes-new-firefly-generative-ai-video-model-is-live/

Media Composer 12.2024 finally works natively on Apple silicon…but the Nexis client does not, and running 12.2024 means you have to run a newer OS that the black trash cans can’t run.

https://www.provideocoalition.com/avid-media-composer-is-now-apple-silicon-native/

No more MiniDVs (and recordable blurays):

https://www.engadget.com/home/home-theater/sony-is-halting-production-of-recordable-blu-ray-minidiscs-and-minidv-cassettes-140030225.html

More people are watching YouTube on connected TVs than mobile devices:

https://www.newscaststudio.com/2025/02/11/youtube-connected-tv/HPA

https://variety.com/2025/artisans/news/michael-cioni-hollywood-hpa-1236321816/

Technicolor Closing

https://variety.com/2025/film/news/technicolor-begins-to-shut-down-1236319436/

Mill employees offered new jobs:

https://deadline.com/2025/02/technicolor-the-mill-dream-machine-fx-1236300387/

Life After Pi:

https://youtu.be/9lcB9u-9mVE?si=isWCTyX_B3XJLyO8

One Cool Thing:

KH Igor Ridanovic used notebookLM to take the raw dataset from the 2024 rates survey and make a podcast (YouTube link):

2024 U.S. Post Production Salary Survey Report (Unofficial)

MK: Quickture shows assembly/radio edits inside Premiere Pro and Media Composer. Analytical AI vs GenAI. Audio only, computer vision coming soon.

https://www.quickture.com/

SS: The mock trailer that helped sell Cobra Kai (Twitter/X link):

https://x.com/jonhurwitz/status/1895163930118393978