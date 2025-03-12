In this episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn Garland interviews Jules Bruff and Althea Root about their collaboration with the late Edgar Burcksen. A highly respected editor, Burcksen is celebrated for his work on projects such as the Emmy-winning “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles” and is known for his mastery of storytelling through editing. It’s a talent he brought to his final project, “The Good Side of Bad”. The conversation explores the intricate relationship between directors, producers, and editors and emphasizes the collaborative nature of filmmaking.

“Open communication is so key between a director and an editor,” said Root.

“He gave me room to try things and share ideas, which not only enriched the filmmaking process but also instilled confidence in the team,” said Bruff.

