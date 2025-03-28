In the latest episode of the Alan Smithee Podcast, Scott Simmons, Michael Kammes and Katie Hinsen talk all things NAB but also debunk many of the common misconceptions that permeate the industry. Those myths include everything from having to know Avid to get a job to misconceptions that professionals do not rely on templates in their work to what exactly the ongoing integration of AI into production workflows looks like.

Show Notes:

NAB related links:

https://www.nabshow.com/

https://nab25.mapyourshow.com/8_0/sessions/#/searchtype/sessiontrack/search/SMPTE%20Future%20of%20Cinema/show/all

https://www.nabshow.com/las-vegas/conferences-and-workshops/postproduction-world/

Village Roadshow

https://deadline.com/2025/03/village-roadshown-chapter-11-bankruptcy-warner-bros-arbitration-1236328231/

Apple TV + losing a billion

https://www.theverge.com/news/633591/apple-tv-plus-losing-1-billion

Apple TV+ Studios Are Finally Coming To Life In Culver City — Here’s What To Expect

https://secretlosangeles.com/apple-tv-studios-culver-city/

OpenAI and Google ask the government to let them train AI on copyrighted content

https://www.theverge.com/news/630079/openai-google-copyright-fair-use-exception

https://www.npr.org/2025/03/20/nx-s1-5334497/carl-erik-rinsch-netflix-fraud-fbi

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7308126987758313474/

https://www.provideocoalition.com/the-angry-editor-template-search-is-the-new-music-search-time-suck/

https://www.engadget.com/ai/amc-theatres-will-screen-a-swedish-movie-visually-dubbed-with-the-help-of-ai-130022232.html

https://blog.frame.io/2018/09/04/creating-video-for-blind-and-deaf/

One Cool Thing:

Katie: Hot air ballooning

Michael: Adobe Translate and Lip Sync

https://news.adobe.com/news/2025/03/adobe-summit-2025-adobe-ai-platform-unites-creativity-marketing

Scott: https://putonthebrakes.org/