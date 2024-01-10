Hilda Rasula connects with Glenn Garland to discuss Hilda’s latest film, “American Fiction.” Hilda, who started in unscripted documentaries, emphasizes how her background in documentary editing has given her the necessary grounding in thinking about writing and structuring stories, which has significantly influenced her approach to editing scripted films. The editors also discuss the nuances of balancing comedic and dramatic performances, the challenges of finding the right tone within scenes, the need for disciplined decision-making when navigating multiple possible outcomes and much more.

