In the latest podcast collaboration between American Cinema Editors and Pro Video Coalition, editors Claire Simpson and Sam Restivo join host Glenn Garland to discuss the intricacies of editing Ridley Scott’s epic film “Napoleon.”

On this week’s episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn is joined by Claire Simpson and Sam Restivo. Claire has edited such incredible films as Salvador, Wall Street and Platoon, for which she won the BAFTA, Eddie and Oscar, along with various other films. Sam has been an additional editor on The Greatest Showman, Raised by Wolves and The House of Gucci. Together, they have now crafted Ridley Scott’s Epic, Napoleon.

Their conversation touches on various aspects of the film, from the editing process to the portrayal of historical events and characters. They shed light on their collaboration with Scott and the challenges they faced in bringing Napoleon’s story to life on the big screen. They also explore the use of music in the film, which ranges from classical pieces to French songs and Corsican choir performances.

Their discussion also touches on the film’s elaborate battle sequences, highlighting the meticulous attention to detail and the use of wide shots to convey the scale of the conflict. The editors reveal the strategic use of slow-motion and Corsican music to create a visceral and poignant portrayal of the battles and their impact on the characters.

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes and, please leave a review so more people can find our show!

Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/artofthecut/support