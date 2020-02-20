fbpx
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 35 (Editor Walter Murch, ACE On Writing “The Conversations” & “In the Blink of an Eye”)

Part Three Of Steve’s Interview Series With An Editing Legend

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Walter Murch, ACE editingPart three of Steve’s conversation with editing legend Walter Murch, ACE. In this episode, Steve clarifies some questions he had about Walters book “In the Blink of an Eye” and the book “The Conversations” which Walter co-wrote with Michael Ondaatje. You can listen to the full podcast below:

If you don’t know, Walter is one of the most accomplished editors of our time having edited 66 films over the last 6 decades. Some of his most well known work includes “The English Patient”, “Apocalypse Now”, “Godfather Part II”, and “THX 1138” just to name a few. Walter is a multiple Oscar, Eddie, Emmy, and BAFTA nominee and winner for his work as both an editor and sound editor.

Did you miss part one or two of Steves conversation with Walter? If you did, check out episodes 32 or episode 34 of the Art of the Cut Podcast!

Also make sure to check out Steve’s written interview.

