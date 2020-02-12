fbpx
Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 34 (Editor Walter Murch, ACE)

Part Two Of Steve’s Conversation With An Editing Legend

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Join us today for part two of Steve’s conversation with editing legend Walter Murch, ACE. If you missed part one, check out episode 32 of the Art of the Cut Podcast!

In this episode, Steve and Walter talk about 5 films that Walter asked Steve to watch before the interview. You will hear from Walter as he talks about “The Conversation”, “Particle Fever”, “Romeo is Bleeding”, “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “The Godfather.” Listen to the full podcast below:

For the written version of this podcast, check out Steve’s article!

