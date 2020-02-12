Join us today for part two of Steve’s conversation with editing legend Walter Murch, ACE. If you missed part one, check out episode 32 of the Art of the Cut Podcast!

In this episode, Steve and Walter talk about 5 films that Walter asked Steve to watch before the interview. You will hear from Walter as he talks about “The Conversation”, “Particle Fever”, “Romeo is Bleeding”, “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “The Godfather.” Listen to the full podcast below:

For the written version of this podcast, check out Steve’s article!

This weeks episode is brought to you by Studio Network Solutions. Studio Network Solutions combines state-of-the-art shared storage hardware with intuitive media management software, and powerful integrations for Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Avid, and Final Cut Pro Ten. Visit http://studionetworksolutions.com/AOTC/ and start creating amazing content, faster.

Want to read/ listen to more interviews from Steve Hullfish? Check out the Art of the Cut Archive for more than 200 interviews with some of the top film and TV editors of today!

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!