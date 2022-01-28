Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.

This week, Kenny talks with cinematographer Andrew Wheeler about the Sundance Film Festival film “God’s Country.” The film follows a grieving college professor (Thandiwe Newton) who confronts two hunters she catches trespassing on her property and is drawn into an escalating battle of wills with catastrophic consequences. Enjoy the episode!